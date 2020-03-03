Royal Headache: Why Meghan Markle's Met Gala Appearance Would Be a HUGE Mistake

Even before marrying Prince Harry and being a part of the British royal family, Meghan Markle has already established a celebrity status. But her name is not that big of a deal in Hollywood to get VIP invitations to a star-studded event like Met Gala.

Met Gala or Costume Institute Gala is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. It is like the Oscars of the fashion industry, and only the iconic and fashionable celebrities get to walk down the Met Ball red carpet. Some of these entertainment A-listers include Lady Gaga, the Kardashian-Jenner crew, Rihanna, Beyonce, Victoria Beckham and more.

This year, the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex is said to have received a VIP pass for Met Gala on May 4, 2020. She was invited alongside her good friend, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

It will be the first glitzy and glamorous celebrity event that Meghan will attend after their controversial step back from the royal family dubbed as "Megxit."

Meghan's Met Gala Game Plan

This year, Met Gala's theme is inspired by Virginia Woolf's novel "Orlando," which lead character had a significant gender makeover. The theme will be called: "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

According to reports, Meghan is expected to unleash her "glamorous and androgynous" look for this event.

"The Met Gala is for the Who's Who of show business. Naturally, Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward's team are excited that the two will go together," a source told The Sun.

"Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood."

Royals in Met Gala

In case the former "Suits" actress graced the spectacular costume fashion event, Meghan will not be the first ex-royal to attend the Met Gala.

Back in 1996, her supposed mother-in-law, Diana Princess of Wales, also attended the prestigious ball wearing an elegant slip-satin midnight blue dress made by designer John Galliano.

The late Diana made headlines not just because of her attendance at the event, but also because of her brave move to rip and personalize the designer dress made by Galliano. Diana reportedly tore out the dress' corset -- a move that Galliano described as Diana's way of expressing her liberty.

That same year, Diana's divorce to Prince Charles was finalized, making it a symbolic moment of her independence and freedom from the royal family.

Why Meghan Can't Be Seen at Met Gala?

Unlike Diana, Meghan's presence at the Met Gala will not be taken as a bold statement of independence but a huge PR mishap that could damage her reputation, according to a royal expert.

"The actual Gala and the celebrity landscape have changed dramatically since the 90s," royal expert Daniela Elser of news.com.au explained.

"The gala has become an event that reflects our era, an attention-seeking, pop culture-soaked extravaganza seemingly designed for the Instagram age."

The royal expert added that Meghan's presence at the Met Gala would only look like she and Prince Harry are now "open for business."

