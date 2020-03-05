'Frail' Prince Philip Needs THIS From Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Before He Passes

Prince Philip had a health emergency around Christmas time. He was taken to King Edward VII hospital in central London where he stayed for a few days. Now, experts are warning that the Duke of Edinburgh might not be in his best shape as he nears his 99th birthday.

A Gift to Great Grandparents

Dickie Arbiter, former Press Secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, revealed that the Duke is very frail. He also warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to bring home Prince Archie to the U.K. so that his great grandparents can see him.

"If they don't do it soon, they might not have the chance to," Arbiter said.

During his interview with "Nine News Australia," Arbiter said that Prince Philip will be celebrating his 99th birthday in June and is "not going to be here much longer."

The Duke of Edinburgh was in the hospital around Christmas time, and that should say a lot about his health condition. The former press secretary went on to say that the Duke was already frail when he got out of the hospital and has been in Sandringham palace ever since.

"Nobody has seen him. He is frail. Everybody gets frail at that age," Arbiter added. He emphasized that it would be a great pity if his great grandparents will not get the chance to spend time with Prince Archie, who is currently residing in Canada after his parents moved there.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan are currently in the U.K. for the final round of their royal duties before their separation to the royal family, baby Archie was left in Canada under the care of his nanny and Meghan's BFF.

Royal experts believe that Prince Harry and Meghan should seriously consider bringing Prince Archie back to the U.K. Even for a short while, the young prince would be able to spend time with his great grandparents before they pass on. It would definitely be a great gift.

The Royal Stress

The Duke of Edinburgh has retired from his royal duties in 2017. He spends most of his time in Norfolk on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Royal experts believe that Prince Philip's health condition could be adding to the stress the Queen has been dealing with.

Angela Mollard, a royal expert, believes that this situation might be "annus horribilis part 2." She added that Philip's poor health condition at the moment is on a long list of things that cause insurmountable stress for the Queen.

While discussing the situation of Prince Andrew, Mollard told New Idea's "ROYALS" podcast that "it's all very stressful for the Queen."

The Queen is already turning 94 this year and it is not like she is not doing other things. There is the Megxit, royal divorces, royal scandal, and an ailing husband to top it all off. Mollard previously said that Prince Philip's health will be one of the Queen's challenges this year.

The Queen definitely has a lot on her plate this 2020, but she has survived far worst scenarios in the past. In her 67 years of reign and counting, her Majesty remains to be one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the world.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles