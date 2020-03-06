Queen Elizabeth Done! Prince Andrew Isolated For Big Royal Family Event

Despite their reported rift, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to publicly reunite with their in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton for Commonwealth Day on March 9.

Together with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, the Sussexes will be at Westminster Abbey for the annual service

The Commonwealth Day service is one of the most important dates in the royal calendar. It is also celebrated and observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

All eyes will be on the British royal family since this will be one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final appearances before they step down as senior royals at the end of this month.

However, one member of the royal family will be present for the highly anticipated reunion.

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son, will not be in attendance during the commemoration despite being in attendance in previous years.

Last year, Prince Andrew showed up to Commonwealth Day service alongside the same car as Queen Elizabeth II.

What Happened to Prince Andrew?

During his ill-advised interview on BBC Newnight, Prince Andrew opened up about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and denied the sexual allegations thrown at him.

Prince Andrew also admitted that he did not regret his relationship with the disgraced financier as it allowed him to meet people and help prepare for his role as a trade envoy.

The insensive interview and comments he made sparked outrage, forcing the Duke of York to step down from his royal duties.

In November 2019, Prince Andrew issued a statement confirming that he asked and has been granted permission from Her Majesty to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future.

However, amid the decision, Prince Andrew is still expected to walk her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, down the aisle when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29.

It is reported that the father-of-two will be with his oldest daughter at St. James' Chapel on her big day.

Upset Queen

In January, Queen Elizabeth is reported deeply upset by the entire Prince Andrew scandal.

"The latest scandal involving Andrew, which is not going to go away any time soon, is greatly upsetting for the Queen and it's also quite damaging for the institution of the monarchy," Joe Little, editor of Majesty Magazine said.

However, it was reported that the head of the royal family is more angry at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for quitting royal life than the whole Prince Andrew interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to quit from their current roles and gain financial independence in January. However, they apparently did not consult Queen Elizabeth or Prince Charles before dropping their shock statement.

According to former royal spokesperson Dickie Arbiter, the Queen is feeling "very let down and angry." He said that the entire Epstein and Prince Andrew "had been going on for ages," but Meghan and Prince Harry's bombshell that just dropped before Kate Middleton's birthday came out of nowhere.

Since January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living away in Canada together with their son Archie Harrison.

On April 1, 2020, Harry and Meghan will officially be finished with all royal engagements and can live their private lives in Canada.

