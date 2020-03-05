Royal Headturner! Kate Middleton Surprises With New Haircut in Ireland

Kate Middleton debuted a shorter hairstyle during her three-day visit to Ireland and just in time for the warmer weather. The Duchess of Cambridge's new hairstyle is shorter than her usual long, bouncy curls.

Fans of the royal were able to get the first look at her new style when she and her husband Prince William went to the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin to honor those who died fighting for Irish independence.

At first, it was unclear if the 38-year-old mother had a haircut because she was wearing one of her hatbands.

But after meeting with the president and first lady of Ireland, Kate was joined by the Duke of Cambridge for an event at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar for drinks.

From there, it was noticed that she indeed has gotten her stands chopped off.

The mother-of-four gave fans an even better look at her new hairstyle on Day 2 at the National Center for Youth Mental Health event.

Her new haircut is a freshly dusted length that hits just below the shoulders. A style that is perfect for spring.

But why has Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge changed her hairstyle?

Conspiracy theorists believe that Kate Middleton changes her hair to distract us from one possible news - her pregnancy.

While some commented on how her new do look, others took to social media to speculate over a possible pregnancy announcement.

One twitter user said, "Is Kate Middleton pregnant with a fourth child?!"

Another one said, "My mom thinks Kate Middleton is pregnant again."

In 2017, a political reporter for the London Evening Standard voiced out on Twitter that there was a pattern in Middleton's ever-changing hairstyles, which only happens before announcing a pregnancy, possibly to avoid the media from finding out before she reveals publicly.

Back in December 2012 prior to Prince George's, the Duke and Duchess announced they were pregnant. A month before that, Middleton chopped her hair into a side fringe, which at the time was a major departure for her.

Before the fringe, the Duchess rocked her signature flawless wave while on the royal tour in Malaysia.

In 2014, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, there was a subtle change in her hair. She changed it just before announcing her pregnancy. The only noticeable thing was that her roots were seen at the affair.

In 2017, Middleton continues to rock her classic curls but debuted a bouncy lob at Wimbledon. A month later, she announced that she was pregnant. Nine months later, Prince Louis arrived.

So is Kate Middleton really pregnant with a fourth child?

No official announcement has been made by Kensington Palace as of late, so royal fans will just have to wait to find out more.

However, at the Guinness event in Dublin, Ireland early this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton were sipping on some beer.

It only means that is highly unlikely she is pregnant.

Perhaps the duchess is just trying to change her hair to try out some new styles.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Facing MAJOR Problem Amid Coronavirus Spread!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles