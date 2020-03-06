Kate Middleton Could SAVE Royal Family, Queen from Megxit Embarrassment!

In less than a month, Prince Harry and Meghan will officially step down from their position as senior members of the royal family as they "transition" to their non-royal life away from the U.K.

This week, the Sussexes have returned to London and have already made their first official appearance since "Megxit" to attend the Endeavour Fund awards for sick and injured servicemen and women.

Without their 10-month-old son Archie, the 38-year old Duchess of Sussex flew in from Canada to join her husband, Prince Harry as they begin their final round of public engagements.

With that said, everyone is looking forward to the much-awaited Fab Four reunion. It has been reported that while Queen Elizabeth's grandsons Prince Harry and William have ended their royal rift, Kate and Meghan have not yet spoken since the bombshell news broke out.

Duchess Kate 'Instrumental' In Saving the Queen from 'Disaster'

Interestingly, with Kate being around the Sussexes for the couple's last royal engagement, there are high hopes that the Duchess of Cambridge will be "instrumental" for Queen Elizabeth II in showing a united royal family.

According to royal expert Angela Mollard during her ROYALS podcast, she claimed that Kate will play a pivotal role as a "great family pacifier" in the strained relationship between the royal family.

"This is his final royal event before they live more permanently in Canada," Mollard said. "This was the transition phase that the Queen talked about and then of course after April the new sort of way of being comes into play.

"I hope that we see friendliness between them, I hope we see them speaking to each other. I think it would be disastrous if there was no connection at all, absolutely disastrous. That would fully confirm that this was a major miss for the Queen and the Royal Family."

The royal expert was also confident that with Kate's cheerful vibe, it will be easy for the royal family to have a "united front."

"I think Kate in these situations always looks like the great family pacifier, she is always smiling and laughing. She will be instrumental in what happens on that day," the royal expert furthered,

Mollard also mentioned in her previous episode that with Harry and Meghan set to exit the royal family and leave behind their public duties, the remaining members must need to step up with their roles.

Mollard then praised Prince Charles and Prince William for doing their part and exerting efforts in high profile engagements.

Queen Elizabeth Pushing Harry, William to Set Aside Royal Rift

It was previously reported that the 93-year old monarch was forcing Prince Harry and William to set aside their issues and put on a united front as the Sussexes bid farewell to their royal position.

Queen Elizabeth II will do everything in her power to keep the monarchy tied in.

Prince Harry and Meghan's final day as senior royals will be on March 31, but they will first join the Queen and other senior royals at Westminster Abbey for the traditional Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

