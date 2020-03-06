LOOK! Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Eye-Popping Shirtless Selfie

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appear to be on good terms despite the infamous cheating scandal that rocked the entire Kardashian clan last year.

Tristan apologized and admitted to his wrongdoing, and in the past couple of months, he has been leaving thirsty comments on his ex-girlfriend's Instagram posts in a bid to win her back.

However, this time, it is the reality star's turn to react to one of his Instagram posts, and it is not just any old run of your mill IG post.

Tristan's new pic dropped jaws when he posted a shirtless photo of himself exercising on a stationary bicycle. The Cleveland Cavaliers player captioned the sexy snap which displayed his abs, pecs, and biceps with "Late night work."

It did not take long for social media users to start reposting the photo with comments about Tristan's physique. One comment, in particular, had caught Khloe's eyes.

When Kardashian superfan Myleeza Mingo reported the basketball player's "Thirsty Thursday" photo, she tagged the Good American lady boss and tweeted: "You know what.. I understand now girl @khloekardashian."

The tweet basically said that despite his infidelity, just his looks alone could be enough to make anyone fall in love. Khloe then responded with five crying-laughing emojis.

Cheating Scandal

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star rarely reacts to her ex-boyfriend's photos, but that has not stopped Tristan from sliding into the Kardashian sister's comments on the regular. He gushes over everything from her being a great mother to their daughter True, to her sexy workout photos.

The NBA player constantly makes it to headlines for leaving flirty comments on Khloe's posts, although the former couple officially broke up in February 2019 after TT was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Woods later went on to the Red Table Talk where she told host Jada Pinkett Smith that she never had an affair with the father-of-one, except for a goodbye kiss that he allegedly initiated.

Moving On, Getting Back Together?

In spite of their past, Khloe forgave Tristan and has even spoken highly of him during a chat with celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser.

"I always remember though, how amazing we were. I'm sure now that I've gone through it myself trying to co-parent that they (Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner) were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one," Koko said.

In December 2019, Khloe also revealed that she had moved past the scandal.

"I don't hold any negative or hateful feelings towards anyone. Life is short. Who am I to condemn anyone else," Khloe wrote on Instagram.

But do not get it twisted, because a source told Us Weekly that they have no plans to get back together and they are happy just co-parenting their child.

"She's too easy on him and can't be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That's why she can never completely cut him off," the source added.

However, there are rumors that Tristan is still hoping that he can reunite with his ex at some point down the line. The source added that the Cleveland player has not given up on Koko.

