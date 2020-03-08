Royal Disgrace: 'Weak' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Slammed For 'Pathetic, Ugly Move'

Two months after the bombshell decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as senior members of the royal family occurred, experts all over the globe continues to talk about the whole situation.

On January 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes surprised the royal family by announcing their split from the monarchy. According to the royal couple, they made the decision in pursuit of to be independent and to offer their family-of-three the security and privacy they deserve.

They are now on their last few weeks before they totally end their official royal engagements and leave their royal lives. However, Prince Harry's choice made him garner a new nickname -- and it is not something impressive.

'Weak' Harry

Speaking on Sky News Australia, the Australian Daily Telegraph's Jonathan Moran told the network's reporter Rita Panahi that he started seeing Harry as a weak individual for allowing the split to happen.

"I think he is weak. I blame them equally. But I think they are both weak," he said. "I think they are pathetic. And they need to harden up and just say 'hang on, there are millions of people starving out there.'"

Moran added that Harry could have done more good things from within the royal palace. However, he gave it all up for the "Suits" actress.

Because of this fact, the Daily Telegraph journalist went on and attacked the Sussexes' unreasonable decision.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan left the monarchy to live a private life, it was odd for them to hear that the Duchess plans to come back to acting. She also wants to attend high-profile, star-studded events -- which could be even crueler, most especially when she spent years of her life being a royalty.

"Meghan is already planning her outfit for the Met Gala, which is so private. I mean, give me strength!" Moran said before Panahi seconded him and claimed that it was never about privacy.

Last Days as Royals

The two recently attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London where the attendees noticed how the Duchess of Sussex flaunted a red carpet-worthy smile to the crowd amid the ongoing rift within the royal family.

They also noticed how Meghan, since they left the palace, was in full control of Harry even when the two used to be balanced. During the recent event, Meghan seemed to be in charge of everything that she kept a tight rein on her husband by steering him.

Following the Endeavour Fund Awards, Harry and Meghan also made an appearance at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall where they received a standing ovation.

In addition, the Duchess made a solo flight and celebrated International Women's Day on Sunday with a surprise school assembly at the Robert Clack School in the town of Dagenham in east London.

They may still appear so busy right now, but the Buckingham Palace confirmed that though they will be bidding their goodbyes on March 31, Prince Harry and Meghan will have their final duty on the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

