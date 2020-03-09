Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Together Again -- FOR REAL!

After splitting last year, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have officially reunited once again.

A source close to the couple dished out to TMZ that they have been frequently spending the night under the same roof, as well as going to events together and are not seeing other people.

"They'll keep their separate houses and don't want to do anything too public as if everything goes wrong, they don't want to announce another split," the spurce shared.

The source added, however, that they are not quite ready to put a label on their relationship.

Entertainment Tonight reported that they have secretly reunited one month ago, while In Touch reported that they are giving things another go despite the Kylie lip kit creator having some trust issues.

Right now, their relationship is reportedly working well on different levels as they can combine their family bond with their careers.

"Although things haven't slowed down for the duo, they're better able to handle it. At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together," the source furthered.

Neither Jenner nor Scott has commented on the news at the time of writing.

The news comes after the pair fueled romance rumors early last month. The self-made billionaire and her former flame posted old photos of them at the Houston Rocket's Western Conference Quarterfinals games. Kylie captioned the snap, "It's a mood."

Early this month, the rapper and the reality star were seen heading to lunch with Stormi in Calabasas but walked to their car separately.

A supposed friend of the two reported on February 15 via The Blast that the two have been keeping it on the down-low. The report gave light to rumors that it was Scott who sent Jenner mysterious flowers on Valentine's Day.

The couple split in October 2019 after two years of being together, but they remained friendly while co-parenting their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

There were cheating rumors at the time, but they denied it, saying that they remained good friends. Kylie even tweeted at the time, "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi! Our friendship and our daughter are our priority."

During their split last year, an insider told Us Weekly that they have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship.

"Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them," the source said.

Despite splitting, the two spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together and have shared plenty of family time with Stormi, even taking her to Disney World in January.

Opening about their split, Kylie Jenner told Harper's Bazaar that they have a "great relationship," "like best friends" and they both love Stormi and only want "what's best for her."

"We stay connected and coordinated. I think about my parents in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi," Jenner shared.

Scott, meanwhile, told XXL in December that he still has feelings for the "KUWTK" star, saying that he'll "always love Stormi's mommy and I always will."

