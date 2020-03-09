Pain & Heartbreak: Katy Perry Mourning After Pregnancy Announcement

Katy Perry has just made the huge announcement about her pregnancy through her newest music video. What was supposed to be a marvelous time, however, was replaced with sadness and mourning as the singer's "wonderful grandma" passed away.

Following her announcement on March 5 that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, the "Fireworks" singer is now dealing with one personal blow. Just days after making the exciting news public, her grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, died on March 8.

The day after, the "Roar" singer took it to Instagram to share with her fans the reason why she is grieving. Her paternal grandmother died at the age of 99. She paid tribute to the wonderful life her grandma lived by posting a carousel post with a slew of pictures of the two of them together.

Along with the post was a heartfelt remembrance of the good life that her grandmother lived. Not only was it to recall all the great times they shared together, but it was a message full of hopeful thoughts that healing would come despite this difficult time.

"I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there is a waiting room for the coming and going, my mind wonders if the soul waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss from my grandma that departed this earth yesterday," Katy wrote to open the post.

After which, the "Part Of Me" singer gave credit to her father for everything that she is today and said that it all started with her grandma. "She used to remind us that she started it all and I'm so grateful that she did," perry added.

The rest of the eulogy spoke of her grandmother's love, recalling the insatiable spirit that she had.

"Ann Pearl Hudson lived an incredible life as she has always been a fighter. She survived the Great Depression while raising three kids on her own," Perry added.

More than anything, the "California Girls" artist summarized Ann Pearl perfectly when she called her a "wonderful grandma."

"I will forever carry some of her in me," Katy said.

Although the burden of losing someone close to the heart can be very painful, all the dramatics in between, Katy Perry wrote the perfect words to show how much her granda Ann Pearl meant to her. She was more than just a grandmother. She lived a life that inspired everyone around her, including Katy.

The expectant mother is saddened by the loss of her grandmother, but she remains hopeful that all will be well in time.

"May she rest in deep peace. May she leave a kiss on the forehead of the soul to come and let them know that everything is going to be okay. Especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them," Katy added.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were set to get married this year. However, the news of her pregnancy and the passing of her beloved grandmother may mean that the wedding plans will have to be pushed at a later date.

Although the couple has yet to confirm when the wedding is happening, at the moment, they are both overwhelmed by the news of Perry's pregnancy. The couple is happy about the new addition to their little family.

