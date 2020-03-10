REPORT: Charges Against Nicki Minaj's Husband Are DROPPED After Doing THIS!

After his initial encounter with the authorities, the charges thrown at Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, have been dropped.

Previously, TMZ reported that Petty got picked up by cops due to a traffic offense he committed in Beverly Hills last year. Because of the incident, the prosecutors found out that he was not registered as a sex offender in California yet.

The allegation originated from his 1995 New York conviction for first-degree attempted rape as stated on the records of the New York state.

Because of his failure to register, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged him last week.

Petty Now Safe!

Petty's name is now included in the Megan's Law database, leading the authorities to drop the charges on Petty in L.A. County.

Nicki Minaj's husband registered his details, including his biometrics and his Beverly Hills address. Alongside the information he gave was a picture of him looking somewhat happy that he ended up in custody.

According to the grand jury indictment, Petty failed to submit himself and follow the requirements under the 2006 Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The said guidelines from New York State's Sex Offender Registry include the need for an offender to inform the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days if there is any change of address -- something Petty failed to do before but he finally did now.

The registration reportedly happened after his arrest last Wednesday. However, the Attorney's Office clarified that he will still need to come back to the court next month for another federal case.

The Blast confirmed the news and said that the prosecutors asked the judge to drop the charges against the 41-year-old.

The U.S. Attorney L.A. affirmed it through Twitter, writing: "Update: This afternoon, Kenneth Petty pleaded not guilty to the single count in the indictment. An April 28 trial date was set before U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald in Los Angeles. Mr. Petty was ordered released on $100,000 bond."

Before the next scheduled trial, Petty will also need to stay away from substances, including drugs and legal weeds.

If he gets convicted of the same felony charge during his hearing on March 23 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Petty could face up to 10 years in prison -- which is the statutory maximum.

Petty's Days Behind the Bars

After he received the offense for the attempted rape to a 16-year-old victim, Petty served four years in prison and became a free man in January 1999.

But his time behind bars did not end there.

In 2006, the husband of the 37-year-old "Super Bass" hitmaker returned to prison for a different wrongdoing. He got charged for "first-degree manslaughter" and spent seven years of his life inside jail.

Because of his past misconduct, Nicki received heavy backlash after she announced her relationship with Petty last year. Netizens even tried to break the two by unveiling his criminal past.

However, instead of giving him up, Nicki took to Instagram and defended her man as soon as her fans criticized her when she accepted Petty's crimes.

"He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship. But go awf Internet," Minaj told her critics.

They got married in October 2019, months after they obtained their marriage license.

