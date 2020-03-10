The Tear-Jerking Reason Why Brad Pitt Skipped BAFTA -- REVEALED!

With all those fame and fortune, nothing comes first with family.

The award-winning actor, Brad Pitt proves that his kids are the most important person in his life rather than any major awards or achievements.

Family First

This was after the father of six skipped the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) to be with his 15-year-old daughter, Zahara in Los Angeles.

As cited by different news outlets, the 56-year-old actor chose to support Zahara as she underwent an operation.

In the recent award season, the versatile actor swept several trophies for his performance in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

However, Pitt failed to attend BAFTA in London due to a "family obligation" as cited as his reason.

According to Page Six, the actor told their source: "The children come before anything."

Angelina Jolie Shared Her Family's Ordeal Through a Powerful Essay

Reports came after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie penned a powerful essay for Time Magazine entitled "Why Girls Deserve Love and Respect on International Women's Day," as she opened about her family's ordeals with her kid's health conditions.

According to the Academy award-winning actress, she spent two months "in and out of surgeries" with two of her daughters Zahara and 13-year-old Shiloh.

The "Maleficent" star also described her daughters as caring and she can see how they loved one another.

"I have watched my daughters care for one another. My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love."

The United Nations (UN) Goodwill Ambassador also praised her daughters' bravery and eagerness to face any challenges in their way.

"I also watched them [face their] fears with resolute bravery. We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe. When only we can take the next step or breathe through the pain, so we steady ourselves and do it," she added.

During the time that she is writing her editorial piece, Jolie stated that she was still in the hospital while Shiloh is recovering for the surgery.

Aside from Zahara and Shiloh, Pitt and Jolie are also parents to Maddox (18), Pax (16), and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Margot Robbie Delivered Brad Pitt's Acceptance Speech

Last February, Pitt's co-star Margot Robbie accepted his award for Best Supporting Actor on his behalf.

The Australian actress delivered the pre-written acceptance speech very well, which includes a joke about Britain becoming "single" following Brexit and naming the trophy "Harry" because "he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him."

In her previous interview with "Good Morning America," the actress admitted that she "panicked" for standing in for her co-actor.

"He, like the night before, was like 'Can you do my speech for me? I can't be there,' and I was so panicked about his speech that I didn't even think about preparing one for myself," she said.

