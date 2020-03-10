Angry Johnny Depp Fires Back at Amber Heard's 'Flat Out Lie' Allegations

Johnny Depp is not going to stand for the abuse allegations -- which he deemed a "flat out lie" -- that are being thrown at him by ex-wife Amber Heard.

After they disregarded the restraining order in favor of an in-person meeting, the former couple's mutual talent agent, Christian Carino, ended up being their muse.

Several news outlets were able to get the text messages between Depp and Heard that Carino had to filter before making their way to each other.

In one of Depp's texts, he agonized that whatever was happening between him and Heard felt like "a dream and nightmare all in one."

Depp told Carino that Heard was making him miserable and has "textbook narcissistic patterns" because she is not being understanding and does not want to talk to him.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor admitted that he wanted a fresh start with the "Aquaman" actress because he thought that was what she wanted.

However, if Heard's priorities are not him, Depp said he would "proceed and do what I have to do."

It was not just Johnny Depp who texted Christian Carino, but Amber Heard had texted him as well. She explained the inner pain she was experiencing during the drama, saying that she is afraid of setting herself to fall back in again because it was hard to leave Depp.

"Every time I see him it's like my chest is ripped open and every piece of my soul is ground down to a pulp," Heard wrote in the text.

Heard went on to continue that she had been crying all day and night since seeing him in San Francisco.

The messages later turned nastier as the former couple had been unable to work anything out and headed towards a full-on war.

There were even text allegations that the actress felt Depp violating the restraining order when they met up in San Francisco.

Depp was extremely pissed off when he also found out that Heard accused him of leaking stories about their divorce.

In his text, Depp said: "I want this done as much as her! What can I do? Admin something that never happened? And just swallow a flat out lie to save her?"

The "Tourist" actor even went on to say that he does not want to carry an "undeserved wife-beater" charge on his back just for his ex-wife.

In a last-ditch effort to help the ex-couple come up with a joint statement to address all the drama, Carino assumed they could settle the divorce amicably, but unfortunately, it did not go quite as planned.

There were stories that tabloids started publishing about the meltdown they were going through.

Depp texted Christian Carino: "Her attorneys have been in an exchange program with the NYC Post to drop their little tidbits of the crippled truth every single day."

Depp alleged that Heard told the press her ex-husband was "a drunk, a drug addict and a cocaine head."

Depp is currently pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against his blonde ex over the same abuse allegations that she wrote about on her op-ed for the Washington Post.

Her article for the publication spoke about facing death threats in the wake of negative publicity that surrounded her divorce from her A-list star ex-husband. Heard mentioned having to change her phone number weekly because of the death threats and revealed she does not leave her apartment that often because of the paparazzi.

"I felt as though I was on trial in the court of public opinion. And my life and livelihood depended on myriad judgments far beyond my control," Heard wrote.

