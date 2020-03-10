Kourtney Kardashian Ditches Keto Diet -- And It's for the Better!

Kourtney Kardashian has finally bid keto goodbye. She started it for the second time in June 2019 and thought it helped her a lot, but quitting the keto diet might just be the best for her.

Keto No More

The 40-year old reality star openly admitted during her interview with Health magazine that she has quit the keto diet. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared that in her house pantry, they remain to be gluten and dairy-free.

She revealed that she does not eat anything dairy because of her sensitive skin. "If I eat dairy, it affects my skin," Kourtney said.

The Health magazine April 2020 covergirl also explained that she used to love doing the keto diet, but she is not longer into it now. "I noticed that my body changed for the better when I quit the Keto," Kourt added.

It took a while before her body was able to adjust to the requirements of the keto diet. And now that her body has become used to the diet, she had to break the regimen to start a new one -- taking with her the discipline she learned from doing the keto.

Keeping a well-balanced meal and engaging in regular exercise are always a good combination to achieve a healthy, well-toned body. This mom of three at 40 is definitely a picture of what healthy living is all about.

Changing Her Body

The founder of Poosh had the same sentiments last summer when she was just starting her journey with the keto diet.

"My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and a half years ago, when I did it for two months," Kourtney said via a Poosh post at that time. She added that she decided to try out the diet as part of her metal detox.

"In my experience, I have found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet," the reality star said.

The keto diet is defined by its high protein, high fat, and low carb eating regimens. Grains, beans, and juice are forbidden for those into the keto diet.

Kardashian also told Health that she is into intermittent fasting, too.

"Sometimes, if I'm pretty full after a normal day of eating, I'd have some bone broth for dinner. I do this especially when I'm not feeling well or am starting to get sick," kourtney shared.

Indulging Is Pleasurable

Despite having a number of go-to diets to keep up her slim, sexy figure, Kourtney believes that it helps to indulge in sugar-rich foods every now and then.

She admitted that her mom (Kris Jenner) has a whole pantry filled with chips and other junk foods. "I definitely treat myself to some Cheetos and Oreos," Kourt confessed.

Kourtney also shared that during her recent road trip with her sister Kim, they raided the grocery when they stopped by for some gas. She recalled eating mini doughnuts, Funyuns, and Chex Mix. When she posted a photo of it on Instagram, her followers were too quick to judge.

One user commented, "I didn't know you ate unhealthy." Kourtney promptly snapped back, "Road trip sooooo."

Kourtney Kardashian is a picture of good health. At her age, keeping that figure is simply admirable, keto or no keto.

READ MORE: Why Kourtney Kardashian is The MOST HATED Kardashian Ever

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles