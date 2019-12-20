Why Kourtney Kardashian is The MOST HATED Kardashian Ever

The Kardashians sisters' actions are enough to prove that Kourtney Kardashian is the most hated among them.

The 40-year-old reality TV star announced her intention of leaving KUWTK during the first part of her Entertainment Tonight interview. Kourtney said that she wanted to focus most of her time on being a mom and putting her energy in her kids. However, she left a hint that if the plan pushes through, it would not be a final farewell.

It was not the first time Kourtney had thoughts about quitting, though.

In May 2019, she had an interview with "Paper" and revealed that she wanted to "sail away" so no one can see her ever again. As part of the "sail away" plan, she went overseas but could not find a place that she likes.

The idea of deserting again floated during an interview on "The Real" where Kourtney said that she wishes to finally have her moments [away from the show] because "life is short."

Kourtney's fans felt that the Kardashians sisters are somewhat bullying the star and hating her, making her think that she needs to leave the show.

But, surely, her sisters all have their reasons to detest her.

Kim Bullying Kourtney The Most?

Kim seemed to be the one who hates their eldest sister the most and she was never afraid to show it. One time, she publicly embarrassed Kourtney during the People's Choice Awards' red carpet event. The KKW beauty mogul kept on interrupting Kourtney as she explained her looks.

Kourtney began her answer by asking for the correct pronunciation of "Naeem Khan" so she could deliver her answer the smoothest way possible. But Kim leaned forward to have the microphone and put her oar in as she cut her elder sister.

"All that matters is that we're wearing KKW Diamonds! That's all that -- we're all wearing that," Kim said as she advertised her fragrance line and stole the spotlight from Kourtney.

Recently, Kim even threatened to fire Kourtney from KUWTK for not opening up about her personal life every time they shoot their reality TV series.

Khloe Never Takes Her Side

Moreover, Khloe Kardashian gave the most unbelievable comment with regards to Kourtney's wish to leave their reality show.

Koko, who used to be seen going out with Kourtney more than anyone else before, answered Entertainment Tonight reporter Keltie Knight's question if they think they can continue doing the show once they lose a sister.

"Yeah," immediately said by the KarJenner's Koko. "I mean, we love Kourtney and we'll miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do."

Khloe then simply referred to Kourtney's plans as "people come and go" and shrugged her off right after.

Kendall Sees Kourtney Differently, Too

Even their youngest half-sister expressed that Kourtney will always be the last on the list.

Kendall Jenner appeared on "The Late Late Show" where she was asked to rank her sibling best to worst parents. She played safe at first and told the host that her sisters and brother are all amazing when it comes to parenting. But in the end, she still lost it and finally spoke what she thinks about her siblings.

"I'd say Rob is Number one. He's so good to his daughter, [Dream]... Then it would be, like, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney," the supermodel said, laughing off Kourtney whom she placed last.

It is still unclear why Kourtney keeps on receiving such judgments, but "Keeping up with the Kardashians" fans surely know one thing: out of the KarJenners, she is the most hated one.

She Is the Most Hated Because...

It seems like her sisters contributed the most reasons for her to think and decide that she has to leave the show. Though it is never clear why they all turned against Kourtney, it is obvious that she has this unique attitude that made her butt in with her sisters' personal lives.

Most fans of "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" witnessed how she changed and turned into a "so delusional and up her own a**" TV personality." Moreover, fans thought that her attitude nowadays have become unpleasant and infuriating.

Since KUWTK supporters see Kourtney that way now, it is possible that her family also thinks the same way, making them push her away even more.

