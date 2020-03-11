Billie Eilish Strips at Miami Concert: 'I Feel You Watching, Always' [VIDEO]

Billie Eilish is done with her critics and decides to give them what they want -- but in her own creative and savage terms.

During the first night of her "Where Do We Go?" world tour in Miami, the 18-year-old hitmaker made a compelling statement and a direct slap to body shamers, who keep on taunting her body and choice of clothes.

The "Bad Guy" singer is known not just for her incredible music, but also through her one-of-a-kind fashion sense. She often prefers wearing baggy clothes paired with huge blings, long fake nails, and her signature slime-green hair. Because of her rather unusual wardrobe, Billie was criticized by haters.

"Not My Responsibility."

During the interlude portion of her concert in American Airlines Arena, the Grammy-award winning singer decided to give the crowd a different kind of show with an equally powerful statement.

Billie played a video of herself wearing an iconic huge black jacket, which she slowly stripped down while a spoken-poetry statement was playing in the background.

"Do you know me? You have opinions about my opinions, about my music about my clothes, about my body," Billie said as she took off her hooded jacket.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me."

The singer then stripped to a black tank-top, which looks similar to the undershirt she was wearing when she was objectified and went viral on social media.

"But I feel you watching, always. And nothing I do goes unseen," Billie added.

The clip, which looked intentionally provocative and uncomfortable, talked about how people feel about her body, particularly her shoulders, chest, stomach and hips.

Billie, later on, removed her tank-top, leaving only her underwear while directly addressing the criticisms about her wardrobe.

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut," she said. "Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"

Billie ended her powerful video by saying: "Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

The short clip earned tons of applause and cheers from the crowd, who were all astonished by Billie's savage anti-body-shaming statement.

"Billie Eilish is Thick"

It could be recalled that in June 2019, a photo of Billie wearing a skimpy white tank top went viral on social media. It is the first time that the singer was seen in tight-fitting clothing, exposing her slightly gifted chest.

Billie could not believe that every news outlet wrote about her boobs and went on ranting how she was slut-shamed by wearing a tank top just because she has a much bigger chest.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Billie explained that she prefers wearing baggy layers to maintain the "mystery" and avoid being judged.

