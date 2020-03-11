Meghan Markle Savagely Trolled For 'Stewardess-Like' Outfit in Last Royal Engagement

Ever since Meghan Markle went back to the United Kingdom to complete final royal engagements, the Duchess of Sussex has been in full power dressing mode, proving that she deserves all the attention on her last few days as a working royal.

During the annual Endeavor Fund Awards at the Mansion House, the 38-year-old Duchess opted for a turquoise blue figure-hugging dress from Victoria Beckham.

While visiting the Immersive Storytelling Studio at the National Theater, Meghan sported a chic white Topshop blouse paired with a cream Roland Mouret pencil skirt.

And for the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday night, the former "Suits" actress complemented Prince Harry's look by wearing full-length red Safiyaa cape dress paired with red Aquazurra heels and a red satin Manolo Blahnik clutch bag.

Meghan Markle
(Photo : Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
(Photo : REUTERS/Simon Dawson)

Meghan's Green Dress 

While the Duchess was praised for her last three outfits of choice, Meghan was severely criticized for the emerald green dress she wore during the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

For her last and final royal duty, Meghan upstaged the entire royal family by wearing an emerald green Emilia Wickstead cape dress, which she paired with a green fascinator, an emerald satin Gabriela Hearst tote, and a nude Aquazzura heels.

Meghan Markle
(Photo : REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
(Photo : HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters)

The internet is not getting the feels of this look and even trolled Meghan by comparing her outfit to a flight stewardess uniform.

"Definitely like a Dubai air hostess," one commenter said, referring to the round hat and asymmetrical neck scarves worn by Emirates air hostess.

Others also compared Meghan's outfit to a superhero costume, as she is literally Prince Harry's superhero.

Another one pointed out the poor fit of Meghan's dress, saying: "For the love of God, can someone please get Meghan Markle a tailor."

The poor fit is particularly pointed out by CTV host Lainey Lui on her website laineygossip.com.

"To be honest, I would like it better if the fit was better. The colour is amazing on her. But the fit is making me crazy," Lainey wrote.

"It's pulling across the chest so in some shots you can see the bra line. It doesn't look great through the shoulders and the back either, as the material seems to be bunching."

Lainey said that Meghan's styling team often have this problem and suggested that they should have tested the garment while she is in motion.

Meghan Is "Revenge Dressing."

According to Vanity Fair, Meghan's outfits of choice during the past few days lies some revenge message for the royal family.

During her days as a working royal, the Duchess would only wear black, navy, mauve, and taupes. But for her final royal engagement, Meghan opted for some unapologetic, bold colors.

The online fashion magazine also believes that Meghan intentionally wore two cape dresses for two reasons: (1) to get superheroine vibes and (2) to symbolize her and Prince Harry's flight from the royal family.

In the past, Meghan was often criticized for not wearing British designers, but on her last public appearances, Meghan wore not just one but three British creations from Beckham, Safiyaa, and Wickstead.

