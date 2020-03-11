Lucky Girl! Jennifer Lopez, Daughter Emme Shares Awesome Moment With Billie Eilish

Jennifer Lopez's parenting skills have set the bar so high it's impossible to keep up.

This came after she took her 12-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel to see Billie Eilish.

Aside from her achievements and recognitions, the singer-actress deserves a "super mom award" after she fulfilled Emme's wish to see her idol in the flesh.

"When Emme Met Billie"

Last March 9, the 50-year-old award-winning artist together with her daughter, attended Billie's Where Do We Go? Tour in Miami, Florida.

And J.Lo being THE J.Lo went backstage to hang out with the "Bad Guy" artist after her show.

The mom of two shared their photos inside Billie's dressing room where you can see a super emotional Emme during the special meet-and-greet.

J.Lo took to Instagram a series of photos where the trio shared a loving group hug, squeezing the teary-eyed Emme at the center.

Aside from this, the "Hustler" star also snapped video clips proving that they enjoyed their mother and daughter bonding during Billie's concert.

Emme was seen singing along with the multi-talented artist as she performed her 2019 single "All I Ever Wanted."

Halftime Super Bowl Debut

Earlier this year, Emme made her Superbowl debut together with her mom and Latina superstar, Shakira during their halftime performance.

11-year-old Emme sang J.Lo's hit single "Let's Get Loud" while sporting a white top and white tutu skirt.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, sang "Born in the USA" while wearing a Puerto Rican flag, which drew a lot of praise from social media.

Emme's dad, Marc Anthony shared a sweet Instagram post about how proud he is to her daughter.

"Emme, Daddy is so proud of you," he wrote. "You are my and I am forever yours," he added.

J.Lo and Ex-Husband Great at Co-Parenting

Emme Maribel has a twin brother, Maximilian David whom J.Lo shared with his ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The two New Yorkers of Puerto Rican descent met in 1998 and got married six years later.

However, things didn't work out between them and have decided to call it quits in 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2014.

Although J.Lo and Marc Anthony are both happy in their current relationship-- the "Jenny from the Block" artist is engaged with former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez while Marc Anthony is with her 21-year-old supermodel girlfriend, Mariana Downing, they are both great co-parents to the twins.

In one of her previous interviews, the singer turned business mogul explained how her fiance and ex-husband get along really well.

"That hate comes from the pain and we have to acknowledge that. You have to forgive and try for yourself to let go of that pain and realize that it's not about that, that adult problems don't have anything to do with the kids."

Jennifer also added that they maintain a good relationship as co-parents because of their kids Emme and Max.

She wants them to live "healthy and full of love," and for that to happen, it should begin with the parents.

