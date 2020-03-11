Jenna Dewan Gives Birth to Baby Boy! What's His Name?

Jenna Dewan is now a mom of two!

The 39-year-old actress welcomed her second child, and first with her fiance Steve Kazee.

Jenna gave birth to a beautiful baby boy -- whom they named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee -- on March 6.

The "Flirty Dancing" host shared a black-and-white photo of her while holding her newborn baby Callum for the first time.

Jenna wrote on her Instagram: "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world, you little angel! ️Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

The Tony award winner and first-time dad also took to Instagram to share his excitement for their bundle of joy.



"In an instant, our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child," Kazee wrote as he posted a black-and-white photo of him and his son's tiny hand.

Jenna's first child is her six-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The Big Reveal

Dewan and Kazee made the big reveal last September through Instagram where she shared a photo of her together with her daughter.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...!" Jenna captioned.

Of course, just like any other soon-to-be dad, the 44-year-old Broadway superstar posted a sweet message after the announcement.

"Well...the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant!" Kazee wrote. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with."

When Jenna Said "Yes" to Steve

In February this year, the couple announced their engagement on social media, five months after they have revealed Jenna's pregnancy.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart, ️" wrote Dewan as she shared a photo of him and Kazee while showing his massive engagement ring.

A source told People in their previous interview that Dewan's relationship with Kazee was "very serious."

The actress had to consider a lot of things before dating again, especially now that she has Everly. However, with Steve, everything just clicked for her without even trying.

Jenna on Motherhood

The actress turned host shared how Everly has affected her aspect in life and as a person.

In her previous interview with Harper's Bazaar in May 2018, she revealed that she felt worried that having a child might affect her career.

"Whether you try and hide it or not, most actresses and actors have a certain sense of anxious desperation about what their next job is," Dewan mentioned. "As soon as I had Everly, it went away. I had this freedom of, 'Well, I could never work another day in my life, and I have a purpose."

