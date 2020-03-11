REPORT: Celine Dion Cancels Concert After Showing Coronavirus Symptoms

Celine Dion had to cancel some of her scheduled shows because of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only is it a form of precaution to prevent the spread, but it is also because the recent concerts she had may have put her own health at risk.

Test Result: Negative

The 51-year old singer submitted herself to proper testing for the coronavirus after showing symptoms of the disease. The good news is that the legendary singer tested negative for the coronavirus.

Her team submitted her for testing after showing flu-like symptoms. Luckily, the doctor's diagnosis was that the singer was only suffering from a simple case of cold.

After successfully completing a six-show run in New York, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer started to feel the early signs of a cold. In a post on her official Facebook account, the singer confirmed that she suffered from symptoms similar to that of patients with COVID-19.

The message also revealed that her doctors instructed Dion to rest for the succeeding five to seven days.

"After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19," the statement on her FB page read.

However, to ensure her overall health, the singer will be spending the next few days resting. This meant that two of the scheduled shows for her "COURAGE" tour will have to be canceled.

The March 11 show at the Capitol One in Washington D.C. was postponed to November 16, 2020. On the other hand, the show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been rescheduled to November 18, 2020.

The singer sent a message of apology to all her fans in both venues. In a statement, Celine said, "I'm sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh. I hope everyone understands."

With the cancellation of the two shows, Celine will get two weeks of rest before she goes back on tour for the March 24 show in Denver, Colorado.

Virus Scare

The number of patients who have contracted the coronavirus are growing in number all over the world. In the United States alone, the increasing number of patients has prompted the government to take the necessary precautions to protect public health.

While many have been wearing face masks and doubling their efforts to keep their hands clean at all times, several shows, movie premieres, and concerts had to be canceled. The Coachella Music Festival was postponed at a later time this year. This is to ensure the safety of everyone who will be attending, including celebrity performers and the staff.

Stephen Curry, who also showed flu-like symptoms days ago, also had to undergo testing. His results were also negative. However, further tests concluded that the basketball superstar was battling a bad case of flu.

Katie Couric, on the other hand, decided to take on the high road and self-quarantine herself after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Indeed, one can never be too careful. Exposure can put anyone at risk, celebrity or not. It is best to stay at home, hydrate, and work on strengthening one's immune system.

