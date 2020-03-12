Russell Brand Throws Tantrum, Cancels Australia Gig Out of Coronavirus Panic!

Famous for his classic bad-boy persona and a self-confessed real-life casanova, Russell Brand has found himself in the middle of the controversy because of the coronavirus scare.

The British comedian was accused of making a scene in a Qantas flight in Australia as he walked out the plane before it took off.

Russell Brand Threw Temper Tantrum

Jordan Trevis, a fellow passenger from Flight QF573, claims that Brand was rude to the flight attendants and was constantly complaining about his seat.

"He gets on and he's being a bit rude. He was complaining about the plane and how close he had to sit to someone else," Trevis told The West Australian.

The passenger also added: "He started complaining about the seat and the quality, it wasn't what he was expecting."

Trevis detailed that Brand grabbed his belongings, went to the bathroom and stormed off the aircraft before take-off.

"He was causing a bit of a scene. They [the flight attendants] weren't too happy with him, he was clearly being a bit rude," the passenger recalled.

Three flight attendants spoke to Brand and tried to appease the situation.

Cancelled Show Due to Coronavirus Scare

Brand's outrage has been linked to his canceled sold-out gig in Perth last March 9.

It was reported that a woman who attended the West Australian Symphony Orchestra at the Perth Concert Hall was tested positive for coronavirus.

The flamboyant comedian was set to perform in the same location for his Recovery Live tour.

Following this, the 44-year-old author and host have decided to cancel the show amid the virus outbreak. He posted a message through his Twitter and apologized to his fans.

"We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT'S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you. My apologies, I hope I see you soon."

Both Qantas and Brand's representative have not yet released any statement regarding the issue.

2020 Recovery Live Tour

In December of 2019, the British comedian announced that he will return to Australia to hold a series of shows for his Recovery Live tour.

In his 90-minute show, Brand discussed how he managed to cope up with sex and drug addiction. Also, the host turned activist shared how wellness and finding spiritual balance has saved his life.

"This is a program for living for those aspiring to be saints who have lived too long among demons. This is an alternative vision for life at a time devoid of real values and connection," Brand shared. "This could be the thing you have been looking for and it's weird that this is the way you're going to find it."

Brand's tour has kicked off last February 27th in Brisbane, followed by his show in Canberra on February 29th, Newcastle on March 2nd, State Theatre on March 3rd, Hamer Hall on March 6th and Perth on March 9th. His last location for this leg was in Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on March 10th.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles