'Creepy' Amber Heard Makes Girlfriend Dress Like Johnny Depp -- PROOF Here!

As the real story behind her domestic violence case against Johnny Depp unveils little by little, Amber Heard is also getting even creepier in the eyes of netizens.

It started when photographs of Heard and her current girlfriend, Bianca Butti, emerged on Twitter. On March 6, people saw the couple arriving at the LAX in Los Angeles, California.

As seen in the photographs, they were walking inside the airport hand in hand. However, most people online observed and took notice of the appearance of Butti, whom people mistook for Johnny Depp.

Butti the Second Depp?

Daily Mail reported how Butti sported a Depp-vibe outfit: starting from a grey hat, black bomber jacket, and dark-colored jeans. She even paired with the "Aquaman" star who wore a tan coat, white blouse, black skirt and knee-high black leather boots.

Because of Butti's recent photos, fans of the 56-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor expressed how "sickening" it is to see how Heard tries hard to make her girlfriend look like her ex-husband.

One fan said, "There are a lot of pictures of her girlfriend dressed almost exactly like Johnny."

"The b*tches Amber Heard and Ms. Butti are both creepy. Justice for Johnny Depp," another one wrote.

Not only is it weird, but it is disturbing. Not just because of the fact Bianca Butti is dressed similarly to Johnny Depp, but because this is another form of abuse; publicly mocking Johnny Depp. Amber Heard wore a similar outfit to this one when she was with Johnny Depp. pic.twitter.com/H1Aw4xr2nC — Natalia (@Natalia79894069) March 8, 2020

The two only started dating in January 2020 when they visited Palm Springs together and got photographed kissing. The intimate meet-up was followed by their PDA-filled moment at the 2020 Women's Day March in Los Angeles, California, where they stepped out together hand-in-hand.

The 33-year-old actress even introduced Butti to a friend at the star-studded pre-2020 Oscars party in Los Angeles, saying, "this is Bianca, my new girlfriend."

Heard Also Did the Same to Tasya?

Netizens truly have eagle eyes that they even saw how Heard also did the same thing to Tasya van Ree.

One fan pointed out that if people would look at the actress' former partner, she indeed had the Johnny style at all times.

Aside from the outfits, the American photographer -- like Depp -- also allegedly became a victim of physical assault when she was still with Heard.

On September 14, 2009, a police officer who was on duty at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport claimed that he personally saw the "London Fields" actress getting physically abusive of Tasya. According to the witness, Amber grabbed and hit the artist before pulling the necklace off of her neck.

TMZ reported that authorities arrested Heard, but she only spent one night behind bars.

Amber got released the following day since Seattle-based prosecutors did not press charges as the victim and perpetrator were residents of California and were only passing through the Washington State via Seattle.

However, years later, Tasya released a statement in an attempt to clear Amber's name.

"In 2009, Amber was wrongfully accused of an incident that was misinterpreted and over-sensationalized by two individuals in a power position," Tasya said before she confirmed that they remain close even after the incident and that she has "utmost respect" toward her.

