No Stopping! Heidi Klum Finds Sweet Way to Kiss Husband Despite Coronavirus Quarantine

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz are taking all the necessary precautions. The husband and wife are spending some time apart while waiting for their coronavirus test results.

However, no virus could ever make the couple feel like they are alone. They have found a surprising way to stay close together and even kiss!

Through the Glass

The "America's Got Talent" judge posted a video of herself kissing her husband through a glass window on Saturday. The 46-year-old TV personality could not help but show affection despite the heightened risk of the coronavirus.

"Like many of you, I have been feeling sick, and unfortunately, my husband who just returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill," Klum wrote on Instagram. She added that they have decided to stay apart until the results come out.\

They are excited to finally get the results of the coronavirus tests and hopefully, they would come out negative.

"We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker...even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss, it is important to do the right thing and not spread further," Klum added.

Heidi also emphasized that social distancing is very important at the moment, as it is the most responsible thing to do amid the ongoing pandemic.

"We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors, and our communities," the Got Talent judge furthered.

On Tuesday, March 10, Heidi Klum reportedly left the set of "America's Got Talent" because she was feeling ill. Eric Stonestreet, star of "Modern Family," stepped in for her during the taping of the reality competition. Eric stood alongside the other judges of the show Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

The Symptoms

The former Victoria's Secret Angel took it to social media to talk about the early symptoms of her illness. She said she was "feeling feverish, was nursing a cough, runny nose, and experiencing a chill." However, Klum clarified that she could not say for sure if she was really suffering from COVID-19 yet.

At the time she went to the hospital to get tested, but testing kits were still not available.

"I'm just not feeling well that's why I decided to go home so as not to infect others. I'd love to take the corona test to get my worries behind me, but no testing kit is available here," Heidi said before noting that she already went to two doctors, but the tests were not available.

Klum is just one of the many celebrities who have opted to self-quarantine themselves. Serena Williams, Lady Gaga, and Orlando Bloom are also some who have isolated themselves amid the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who have tested positive for corona are now getting treated. Couple Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are currently under quarantine. Everyone is hopeful that the virus would be contained and those affected would get the right treatment.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles