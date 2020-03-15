Supermodel Naomi Campbell Is Coronavirus-Protected With THIS!

Naomi Campbell is one of the world's most renowned supermodels. After all, she was the first black woman to appear on the covers of British of French Vogue.

With her in-demand status in the modeling industry, this requires her to travel from one continent to another, living her glitzy and glamorous lifestyle.

Having said that, the 49-year-old model-turned-businesswoman is not taking any risks when it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus

Do It the Naomi Campbell Way

The self-confessed germaphobe has taken extreme measures even before the outbreak started.

In her Youtube channel, Campbell admitted that she has been doing her intense pre-flight ritual for 15-17 years now. This includes wiping down her airplane seat with Dettol anti-bacterial wipes and wearing surgical gloves.

"I'm in LA. I'm flying back home to New York, I'm not gonna lie and say I'm not nervous to take this flight but I am," the Fashion 4 Relief founder said.

"The coronavirus is real, it is serious. We are all in the same boat, we are to learn something from this, we absolutely are."

The fashion icon ended her video by reminding everyone to take precautions, especially with the ongoing pandemic.

"I think we must take every precaution that makes us protected and comfortable. I'm definitely going to be keeping traveling to a minimum."

Naomi Channeling Her Inner "Breaking Bad" Character

As the reported cases for coronavirus went up and the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring it as a pandemic, the British supermodel went extra as she donned a protective hazmat suit, surgical mask, gloves, and safety glasses to complete the look while catching a flight from Los Angeles to New York.



Campbell posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a complete coronavirus-proof outfit with the caption: "Safety first NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista. Full video coming on my Youtube."

Aside from her pre-inflight routine and protective gear, the supermodel revealed that she also takes several supplements to boost her immune system. Campbell shared that she takes two Vitamin C packets and papaya concentrate before going to the airport.

Naomi Was Right After All

Although Campbell's instructional videos and preventive measures are way extreme, health officials advised the public to frequently wash or sanitize their hands after touching public surfaces.

Another reminder from the Centers for Disease Control is to avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands during the coronavirus outbreak.

Per CDC, the virus spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person sneezes or coughs, which could land on surfaces we touch.

However, health officials debunked the myth that using surgical masks will prevent the virus.

According to the CDC, there are only three people who need to wear masks: first is the infected patient, second is if you are caring for a sick patient at home and third are front liners or health workers.

