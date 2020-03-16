The Heartbreaking Reason Why Nicole Kidman Is Moving Back to Australia -- REVEALED

Family comes first. This is probably what the two-time Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman's outlook in life is after she and her family have decided to leave their life in the USA and move back to Australia.

Per the Sunday Telegraph, the actress chose to be beside her 80-year-old ailing mother who has a cardiac condition.

Nicole and Family Relocating to Australia for Her Ailing Mother

In 2019, it was reported that Nicole and her entire family, including husband Keith Urban, packed up and jetted back to Australia after her beloved mom, Janelle suffered from another heart-related illness.

When it comes to family, the actress sees to it that she always keeps an eye on them, especially her parents although they are miles apart from each other.

To recall, her father, Dr. Anthony Kidman, died due to a sudden heart attack while he was dining at the Wheelhouse restaurant back in 2014. Years later, Janelle was diagnosed and was able to beat breast cancer.

The news outlet also added that Nicole and her Australian country singer husband have already enrolled daughters Sunday Rose (11) and Faith Margaret (9) in a Southern Highlands girls' school ahead of their upcoming relocation Down Under.

Aside from her family, Nicole's sister, Antonia and her husband Craig Marran are also said to be moving back to Australia after living in Singapore for 10 years.

Nicole and Keith are said to be leaving their $3.4 million mansion in Nashville, Tennessee and moving into one of their two properties in Australia.

The couple has managed to purchase a farm in Bunya Hill in 2008 for around $4.1 million and their penthouse apartment in Sydney which cost $4.16 million.

A Heartfelt Message to Mum

The "Bombshell" star also shared a heartfelt message for her mother during her birthday.

She posted a photo on her Instagram account of her together with mom, Jannelle while smiling and sitting in a garden.

"Happy Birthday to my darling Mumma. I love you so much. This photo is so us!" she captioned.

The Academy Award winner has a close relationship with her mother and often accompanies Nicole to her red carpet events and outings.

During her acceptance speech for 2018 Best Supporting Actress for her role on Boy Erased at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, the actress praised her mother's "tough love" approach to parenting.

"She has loved me so much," Nicole added, "My mum has said a lot of things to me - pull your head in and get yourself up off the ground, Nicole, and get on with it... which is a great piece of advice."

It was then followed by a sweet Instagram post together with Jannelle and her niece, Lucia Hawley.

"Grateful to be going to the AACTA Awards with my mum and niece in Australia. Thank you for the nominations for #BoyErased, it means so much," she wrote in the caption.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles