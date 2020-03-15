LOOK! Kim Kardashian Gives Surprising Birthday Message to Tristan Thompson -- But Khloe Didn't!

Kim Kardashian is one sweet sister for posting a birthday message to Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy.

Although the reality star has been accused of "booing" Tristan while watching one of his basketball games, her well-thought message on social media proves her claim that she was merely showing support to the Cleveland cavaliers big man.

Tristan Is Family

"We are family and I came there to support the family," Kim said while talking to Khloe about the issue when she allegedly booed Thompson.

In response, Khloe said, "I don't think you would just go there and waste your time to boo him."

The Kardashians sisters agreed that some people are trying to draw malice when they saw Kim and husband Kanye West spending their date night watching Tristan Thompson during a Cavs-Lakers game.

Despite the turbulent relationship that Tristan has with Khloe, it seems all is well between Kim and the basketball star. In fact, while the rest of the Kardashians including Khloe stayed mum about Tristan's 29th birthday, Kim took her greeting to Instagram for all the world to see.

She went ahead and wrote, "Happy Birthday @realtristan13 !!! Cheering loud for you today! Can't wait to celebrate soon!" Along with it came a photo of the two of them together.

Kim went on to say that the pic of them that she posted seems to be the only one they have together.

The birthday wishes from the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star did not go unnoticed. Tristan was quick to respond, reposting the photo of them together and writing: "Thank you so much Keeks! Turn up soon come." The message came with several emojis of party drinks.

Khloe's ex-boyfriend also added, "We have to start using the photo booths at the parties."

While it was Kim's conscious choice to send go public with her birthday wishes for Tristan, it was not a total surprise as everyone who has been watching "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" would know that the two are really friendly to each other.

In fact, in a previous episode, Kim extended a dinner invitation to Tristan, so it looks like the two of them are really getting along. Now everyone is wondering if Kim wants her sister Khloe and Tristan back together? Is she helping him win her back?

The Backstory

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have had one hell of a roller coaster ride in their relationship. With the cheating allegations thrown at Tristan here and there, the 35-year old actress has finally put an end to their relationship late last year.

In fact, Koko has emphasized in several interviews that she and Tristan are more focused on giving their daughter the best family life possible. They are working on strengthening their co-parenting relationship to ensure that their child would feel all the love she deserves.

Last month, Khloe described Tristan as a "great person," so maybe all is well in their household. She probably did not mind Kim's social media greeting. However, it is worth noting that Khloe did not greet her ex.

Perhaps the only question left to ask is this: does the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family feel the same way about Tristan? Their silence on his birthday seems to be saying otherwise.

