REPORT: Kris Jenner Gets Tested After Meeting Coronavirus-Infected Friend

In the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19, everyone is taking all the necessary precautions. Celebrities and ordinary people alike are doing the best they can to prevent themselves from falling victim to a disease unknown to men.

Being proactive is the key. It has brought everyone to realize how important proper hygiene and sanitation is.

Kris Jenner is one of the many who are taking an extra step to protect herself from getting sick.

Proactivity Can Save Lives

The 64-year old reality star recently got tested for the flu-like virus, a source told Entertainment Tonight. Luckily, the test came out negative.

"Kris Jenner submitted herself to testing for the coronavirus after attending the birthday bash in the honor of Lucian Grainge, CEO of the Universal Music Group," the source said.

A few days ago, Grainge admitted that he had contracted the coronavirus. Jenner, on the other hand, wanted to be proactive so she had herself tested for the virus, too.

Mere exposure to the person carrying the virus could put a person at risk. Some of the victims of the virus did not experience any symptoms at all. There were those that were asymptomatic, making the disease even scarier.

"Kris wasn't feeling sick. She did not show any of the symptoms too, but she was in contact with someone who tested positive, so she took the test," the source added.

Jenner's test came out negative of the coronavirus. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star felt she had to get herself checked, and it was her way of taking the necessary precaution to keep those around her from getting sick.

On the other hand, according to the report released by Billboard, Grainge is currently in quarantine at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. The music industry mogul is getting treatment and will hopefully be on his way to recovery.

Taking Social Responsibility Seriously

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have taken their social responsibility seriously. They took it to social media to address their exposure to COVID-19.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to confirm to the public that they were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The two were on the set of their new film in Australia when they first felt flu-like symptoms.

On Monday, Idris Elba made an announcement on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

"I feel OK. I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," Elba wrote in his tweet.

Furthermore, idris encouraged everyone to be pragmatic. "Stay home people." He reassured all his followers that he will keep them updated on his condition. "Do not panic," Elba said.

At this time of health emergencies, everyone is encouraged to be proactive. The symptoms or the lack of it should not be taken lightly. Mere exposure to a carrier of the disease should encourage people to come forward to get tested.

A positive result does not mean a death sentence. In fact, it means a chance to get medical help.

