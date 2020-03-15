Ariana Grande Sends MASSIVE Warning to Fans as Coronavirus Crisis Intensifies

Ariana Grande loves her fans, and she wants to make sure everyone is safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, Ariana told her followers to take seriously the coronavirus seriously, especially with the list of those infected growing day by day.

Care More for Others

The "Bang Bang" singer took to social media to share an important message to all her followers. On her official Twitter account on Sunday, the young hitmaker encouraged her fans to care more about the people around them.

In the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, Ariana said that the news about the spread of the virus should never be taken lightly. The virus that shows flu-like symptoms can be deadly, especially in extreme cases.

People who are already suffering from chronic illnesses like diabetes, asthma, and hypertension are of higher risks. This means that senior citizens would most likely fall victim to the virus and it could be fatal for them.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine'... 'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," Grande said. "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye."

The "Thank You, Next" artist further added that to think of it that way is just "selfish." She wrote that for people to take such news lightly meant only thinking about themselves.

Ariana believes that the "we will be fine because we are young" mindset is just plain wrong. People who are not young and those who are not healthy are in a lot of danger. "You sound stupid and privileged if you have this kind of mindset. You need to care more about others, especially now," Ariana emphasized.

A Message of Hope

Grande soon posted another message on her Instagram. This time, she addresed those who still have to work despite the health crisis.

"I understand and entirely support your frustration. I do not mean to disrespect anyone who does not have the privilege to cancel work or those who cannot call out of their work, but this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportions," Ariana said.

The 26-year-old hitmaker also said that he agrees with everyone who think that at a time like this, people should trust their government as they plan for the safety of their citizens.

Ariana also said that the frontliners are doing their best to keep everyone safe. She emphasized that the least that people could do is to follow. Furthermore, she expressed her support for the bill that will allow people to work from home amid the threat of the spread of the deadly virus.

Grande also asked everyone to call on the senators to pass on the bill that will allow workers to be with their families at this time of crisis. Instead of simply "responding with frustration," the singer wants the legislators to provide the necessary safe and secure working environment for all.

"Everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time."

The concern surrounding the spread of the coronavirus is getting stronger. Celebrities such as Ariana Grande who show their support at this time helps a lot in the spread of awareness and educate the public of how serious the health concerns are at this time.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles