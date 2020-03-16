REPORT: Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Positive for COVID-19

Hollywood has not been spared from the coronavirus, as it paralyzed the movie, television and music industries and forced productions to shut down to contain the pandemic.

As a result, Hollywood is set fpr a $20 billion loss this year as the impact of COVID-19 rises.

Furthermore, with the total number of reported cases surging, some well-known celebrities have confirmed being diagnosed with the infection.

Bond Girl Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has announced that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under self-quarantine.

The Ukrainian-born French actress, who starred as Camille Montes alongside Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film "Quantum of Solace," shared the shocking news on her Instagram account.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms," the actress captioned as she shared a photo of a window.

The 40-year-old celebrity also urged the public to take safety precautions and "take this seriously."

Following this, Kurylenko also thanked her fans for their well wishes and at the same time took the moment to answer questions regarding the virus.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I've been asked regarding Coronavirus," she said.

"Why I'm not in the hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse, to call an ambulance."

According to Kurylenko, she has decided to call an ambulance after having over 39 degrees fever. She recalled that medical assistants took a swab on her throat and got it examined.

The "Johnny English Strikes Again" star also explained that she has no idea where she got the virus. "Impossible to know," the actress added.

"It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It's on surfaces," she wrote on her Instagram.

As of now, the actress confirmed that her health is stable and she is continuing her self-quarantine.

Prominent Politicians and Athletes Diagnosed with the Virus

Aside from the former Bond girl, actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. The couple was the first Hollywood celebrity who tested positive for the said virus.

Hanks took to his Instagram account and announced that they are being tested after showing symptoms like tiredness, body aches and slight fever.

The "Cast Away" star was in Australia for a pre-production work for an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Austin Butler who will play the rock and roll icon and Hanks who is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Apart from Hollywood celebrities, some politicians and athletes were also tested positive for the virus. This includes Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Spanish minister Irene Montero, NBA Utah Jazz basketball stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

