Lady Gaga Sends Powerful Message as Coronavirus Fear Grows

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to take over the world, singer-actress Lady Gaga is sending a message to anyone freaking out or feeling anxious about the situation.

She took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal how she's coping with the crisis, as she shared a snapshot of herself posing with her three dogs.

"It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups," she wrote.

The 35-year-old rock star mentioned that she would also love to be spending time with her parents and grandparents at the end of the week, but she believes it's safe for her not to go see them in case she has the virus.

"I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we'll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God - she said we're gonna be ok."

In another Instagram post, the "Born this Way" hitmaker reminded everyone that the disease could be tacked with "kindness."

"I think it's important to acknowledge what we are and must be a global kind singular community."

She added that we must accept that there are times we will be powerless and out of control, but "we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world full of problem."

Lady Gaga added that we can heal by learning how to be kind, take care of each other and ourselves at this difficult time.

It wasn't just Lady Gaga who spoke about the coronavirus.

Taylor Swift urged everyone to stay home amid the pandemic and believes that things aren't being taken seriously enough.

On Sunday, she urged her massive following to be extremely cautious and cancel plans because of the coronavirus.

"I'm seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans." She continued, "Don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possible passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this."

The "Lover" singer added that though it's a "really scary time," we all need to make social sacrifices because of what's happening.

The "Miss Americana" star's message came on the heels of another pop icon, Ariana Grande, who lambasted those who dismissed the seriousness of the global pandemic.

Grande told her 72 million followers that she kept hearing people saying the coronavirus is not a big deal and it's selfish and dangerous for somebody to take this situation "lightly."

"The 'We will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger."

She even called those people "stupid and privileged" and urged them to care more about others.

Speaking to her 57 Instagram followers, Billie Eilish wants people to "take responsibility" and take the coronavirus seriously saying, "It's not a joke."

"I know a lot of us haven't seen it with our eyes. It's hard to understand that it's real, but it's real."

The "Bad Guy" singer spent five minutes on her Instagram live telling people to practice social distancing as a preventive attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Aside from staying at home, she revealed that she's taking this opportunity to foster puppies at home for anyone with resources and time to do so.

