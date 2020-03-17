More Than Friends? Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat Spark More Dating Rumors With THIS!

Brad Pitt is once again making headlines after sparking rumors that he is dating actress Alia Shawkat.

The two were spotted ordering at the fast-food joint In-N-Out a day after attending a concert together.

The 56-year-old actor and his 30-year-old date were seen standing at the counter of a Los Angeles branch of the popular burger chain a day after being pictured together at a Thundercat show at The Wiltern.

According to the photos obtained by TMZ on Monday, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star dressed down for their casual outing -- wearing a brown jacket teamed with blue jeans and his famous fedora.

pic.twitter.com/9Ro5U9rc0Z EGYPT – Watch the last appearance of Brad Pitt and his Iraqi girlfriend Alia Shawkat, signed by Babaratzi https://t.co/mh8fi0JNi6 — Saudi 24 News (@Saudi24N) March 16, 2020

Though Brad was pictured from behind, facing the cash register while checking out the menu, it was the same brown hat that he was photographed in the evening before. Alia wore a pale pink skirt and styled her outfit with a hot pink cardigan, socks, and black loafers.

The actress was reportedly in high spirits as she laughed and joked with Pitt while clutching one of the fast food's paper cups in her hand.

Speculation about the actor's relationship status surfaced when they were first seen attending an art exhibit together in Los Angeles.

In a 2019 article by Us Weekly, their source confirmed that their connection was merely platonic, saying, "Brad is not dating Alia. They are just friends."

Brad Pitt attended a Thundercat concert with a female friend Alia Shawkat, at the Wiltern in LA on Saturday night and also at Kanye West’s Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl. pic.twitter.com/SfKuftDNqf — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) March 10, 2020

In another report by Hollywood Life, the two reportedly formed a close friendship after connecting because of their mutual love of art.

Their source explained, "Brad and Alia's connection is art. He's a fan of her work. Alia is a big deal in the LA art scene."

The source furthered that since Brad's divorce from Angelina Jolie, he has been hanging out in the art world more than the entertainment world, which formed his friendship with Alia.

Though Brad does not talk much about art in an interview, it is reported by the Hollywood Life source that art is a huge part of the actor's life.

In an interview with The New York Times in December, Brad admitted, "I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."

While reports said that he had been "dating very casually," the father-of-six is reportedly focused on spending as much time as possible with his children, whom he shares with his estranged wife.

In January, there was an uproar when he was photographed chatting up his other ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, at the SAG awards.

However, despite everybody's speculation that the former couple had rekindled their flame, it was confirmed that after their divorce, they have remained good friends.

"There's nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen," a source told Us Weekly, adding that the duo finds it funny how fans are obsessed with them getting back together.

Brad and Jennifer got married July 2000 and split in October 2005.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles