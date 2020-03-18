Khloe Kardashian Reuniting With Ex-BF Tristan Thompson? The Truth

Apart from the on-again-off-again romance of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, another member from the Kardashian-Jenner clan who was rumored to have rekindled with her ex is the "Revenge Body" host Khloe.

Fans were speculating that the 35-year-old reality star and her baby daddy Tristan Thompson were back on track after they split in 2018.

This came after Khloe posted a cryptic Instagram post where she was carrying her one-year-old daughter, True while wearing a match light pink Morgan Lane pajamas.

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you," she captioned.

However, the media socialite shuts down gossip that she has already reconciled with the NBA star after a fan commented: "Does this mean there [sic] back together."

The Good American mogul immediately answered: "It means her parents love her beyond measure."

Whirlwind Romance with Tristan Thompson

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" reality star and former beau welcomed their baby girl in April 2018. Shortly after True was born, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was hit with multiple cheating allegations to which the Kardashian later confirmed.

Before their split, several reports are pointing out that Thompson was spotted kissing a mystery brunette girl in New York. The woman was identified as the 28-year-old model Lani Blair.

Moreover, an insider told People: "Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloe. He's a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork," the insider added "[Family and friends] are heartbroken for Khloe. They didn't realize how deceptive Tristan could really be."

However, the mom of one just shrugged off the allegations and continued her relationship with him.

After a year, Khloe and Tristan's relationship was put to test after facing yet again a cheating scandal but this time it is someone close to the family.

TMZ first revealed that Thompson and Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, "were all over each other" and "making out" during a house party on Valentine's day.

Reports say that they have seen Woods sitting in Thompson's lap as they were getting "touchy feely" and staying together overnight.

Khloe together with her best friend Malika Haqq has confirmed the allegations.

Woods, on the other hand, addressed the rumors and explained her side during her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on the "Red Table."

"On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion... no tongue kiss, no making out, no nothing," she said. "I was in shock. I was like, 'Let me just pretend that didn't happen.'"

The social media influencer also added: "The last thing I wanted to do was be that person. I'm no home-wrecker," she continued. "I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love."

The "KUWTK" reality star slammed Woods and blames her for ruining her family.

Despite this, Khloe and Tristan remained cordial to each other for their daughter's sake. She also affirmed that they have a great co-parenting relationship.

