Britney Spears Makes People Uncomfortable in This Already Chaotic Time!

Britney Spears made people uncomfortable with her recent post on social media. Ironically, it was a quote image that states people should not let others' opinions hush theirs and they should be comfortable with making others uncomfortable.

On Instagram, Spears sent a supposedly-inspiring quote to fans about needing to be bold and being fine with making others uncomfortable. Instead of having the desired effect, she made some people very worried about her present state of mind.

Some said the quote simply is not timely given that the world is under a health crisis and people are called to stay away from others through social distancing. No time to be bold and be so into each other's faces, right?

The said meme is just a quote in block letters, which read, "Speak boldly and with intellect. Never hush your voice for someone's comfort. Speak your mind, make people uncomfortable."

Ordinarily, the quote would be inspiring, but Britney's own caption of this quote, left some people bewildered by what she meant.

"Part of being bold ..... is making people uncomfortable ️️ !!!!!!!! PS ..... so how comfortable have people been with you lately ???!!!" she wrote.

On one hand, it can be taken as a question of whether people just let others be comfortable with them and walk all over them. On the other, some believe she is poking fun of the quarantine and social-distancing being imposed, as reported by Hollywood Life.

One followe commented: "Such a random post considering all that's going on lol." Another commenter, azzman29 also wrote, "Now is not the time Britney." Some decided to say it a bit nicely, although they mean the same. For example, User mrsbeckyreese commented, "This isn't the time for this type of post, hon."

Either people are just testy and much more sensitive these days or celebrities are starting to appear like they are entitled divas. Britney Spears is hardly the first to caught the ire of people, even her most avid fans, because they thought she was making an insensitive comment about what is happening today.

Gwyneth Paltrow has hit the nail twice for doing the same thing. The first time was when she donned a mask and took a picture of herself in an airplane, as CBS News said. She then captured this as being just similar to what she experienced in the movie, "Contagion."

Paltrow could just be sharing with no bad intentions, but some fans refuse to believe she was not making fun of the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Iron-Man" actress then made a lot of people angry once more when she decided to market her clothing line amidst the outbreak. What makes the whole thing worse is that a simple outfit composed of a plain top and nice shoes should not be nearing $1000, according to Page Six.

Moreover, since Paltrow is running a business known for a healthier lifestyle, fans cannot help why she did not post something coronavirus related instead.

