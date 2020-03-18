[VIDEO] Chef Gordon Ramsay Teaches Right Handwashing -- Delights the Internet!

The famous foul-mouthed celebrity chef has delighted the internet for sharing an informative video on proper handwashing.

Since most of the countries in the world are now facing the challenge of beating the global pandemic of coronavirus, both government and health sectors are encouraging the public to practice proper handwashing as one of the means to prevent catching and spreading the virus.

Experts even suggest washing hands for at least 20-seconds using water and soap to make sure it is thoroughly clean. While most of us sure know how to wash our hands at the age of one, these tough times need further instruction as we are fighting against a deadly virus.

Wash Hand ala Gordon Ramsay

On Monday, Chef Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram to teach his 8,200,000 followers the proper way to clean their hands. Chefs like Gordon are the best person to make such instructional video as it is part of their job to wash and clean their hands before and after handling food.

The 53-year-old celebrity chef is known for his short-temper inside the kitchen; he is very critical to the point of blurting out unlimited foul words just to emphasize a point. But in his handwashing tutorial video, a calm Gordon Ramsay could be seen, and to be honest, the clip is surprisingly relaxing AF.

"Let me show you how to wash your hands!" Ramsay wrote on Instagram.

"One of the most important things during the #coronavirus pandemic is to wash your hands! Here's how I do it and remember to keep washing and stay safe out there," he added.

In the video, the "Master Chef" judge noted that simple yet thorough handwashing starts with a little water and a nice dose of soap.

Gordon then went on teaching the viewers to rub the soap into the palm and back of their hands and do the interlocking technique to make sure every area are well washed.

The "Hell's Kitchen" guru also explained the importance of cleaning off each fingernail and thumbs, which can harbor germs the most.

"Across times like this, it's really important to keep those nails very short. Trust me, they do look very cool short, and that stops any bacteria from growing," the famous chef explained.

Ramsay finished off his handwashing tutorial by creating a generous lather and spreading it at least a few inches above his wrist before rinsing it with water and giving his hands a good shake before drying them off.

Good F-ing Handwashing

Surprisingly, the internet is so pleased with Ramsay's handwashing tutorial video, which now has 1,400,000 views.

Instagram users could not help but comment on the clip and commend the celebrity chef for his excellent handwashing skills.

"If anyone can make handwashing look great, it's this guy," one user commented.

"Somehow, he makes washing my hands look appetizing," another one added.

One follower also pointed out how Ramsay made the clip like a relaxing cooking show.

"Without looking at the video, it felt like I was listening to one of your recipes," the follower wrote.

Watch Chef Gordon Ramsay's handwashing tutorial here and thank us later:

