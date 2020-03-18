Royals vs Coronavirus: Meghan Markle Taking Extreme Measures to Protect Family, Staff

On top of being a former actress, head of charitable institutions, and a working royal, Meghan Markle has also been the Sussexes' matriarch for the past two years, so her mother's instinct is up on the radar during this time of a global health crisis.
Just like any other mom, the 38-year-old Duchess is taking extreme measures to prevent her family and household from catching the deadly coronavirus.
Meghan, together with her husband Prince Harry and 10-month-old son Archie, is currently in Canada where there are now 655 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the country's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and two other members of the Senate.
Because of this, the Sussexes will kick off their private and independent life in North America fighting over the virus.
According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has implemented a strict rule among its staff, which includes ordering them to wear latex gloves all the time, especially those who are tasked to go out to buy food and run errands.
While practicing self-isolation in their rented Vancouver Island mansion, Meghan also implemented a "strict hygiene protocol" and only selected a few members of the household to interact closely with her, Harry, and Archie.
"Only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she's keeping it to a bare minimum," a friend of Meghan told the Daily Mail.
Prince Harry Worried About His Family in the U.K
The insider also revealed that Harry is very concerned about his family, particularly for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles' health. The source said that the 35-year-old Duke feels helpless being miles away from his family and worried about his grandmother and father getting coronavirus.
"Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions," the insider said.
The Duchess's friend also said that the couple is grateful that they were able to spend time with the royal family before the "insanity" began.
Sussexes' Presence Amid Self-Isolation
The insider also revealed that Meghan and Harry are very eager to extend help while practicing self-isolation. The Sussexes are said to be building an online support system for those most vulnerable during this time.
"Meghan said just because they are isolating themselves; it doesn't mean they can't help. They aren't just sitting around at home doing nothing," the friend said, adding that Meghan believes what is happening right now is also a "mental health crisis."
"She said they are working with a mental health non-profit to create some sort of online support system for those most vulnerable, like new mothers suffering from postpartum depression," the insider said.
It will mostly benefit those who lack a support system and those who need reassurance that they are not alone.
On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also released an official statement addressing the global pandemic and telling their supporters to deal with the crisis in a calm manner.
View this post on InstagramThese are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come... A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:17am PDT