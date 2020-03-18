Royals vs Coronavirus: Meghan Markle Taking Extreme Measures to Protect Family, Staff

On top of being a former actress, head of charitable institutions, and a working royal, Meghan Markle has also been the Sussexes' matriarch for the past two years, so her mother's instinct is up on the radar during this time of a global health crisis.

Just like any other mom, the 38-year-old Duchess is taking extreme measures to prevent her family and household from catching the deadly coronavirus.

Meghan, together with her husband Prince Harry and 10-month-old son Archie, is currently in Canada where there are now 655 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the country's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and two other members of the Senate.

Because of this, the Sussexes will kick off their private and independent life in North America fighting over the virus.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has implemented a strict rule among its staff, which includes ordering them to wear latex gloves all the time, especially those who are tasked to go out to buy food and run errands.

While practicing self-isolation in their rented Vancouver Island mansion, Meghan also implemented a "strict hygiene protocol" and only selected a few members of the household to interact closely with her, Harry, and Archie.

"Only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she's keeping it to a bare minimum," a friend of Meghan told the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry Worried About His Family in the U.K

The insider also revealed that Harry is very concerned about his family, particularly for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles' health. The source said that the 35-year-old Duke feels helpless being miles away from his family and worried about his grandmother and father getting coronavirus.

"Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions," the insider said.

The Duchess's friend also said that the couple is grateful that they were able to spend time with the royal family before the "insanity" began.

Sussexes' Presence Amid Self-Isolation

The insider also revealed that Meghan and Harry are very eager to extend help while practicing self-isolation. The Sussexes are said to be building an online support system for those most vulnerable during this time.

"Meghan said just because they are isolating themselves; it doesn't mean they can't help. They aren't just sitting around at home doing nothing," the friend said, adding that Meghan believes what is happening right now is also a "mental health crisis."

"She said they are working with a mental health non-profit to create some sort of online support system for those most vulnerable, like new mothers suffering from postpartum depression," the insider said.

It will mostly benefit those who lack a support system and those who need reassurance that they are not alone.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also released an official statement addressing the global pandemic and telling their supporters to deal with the crisis in a calm manner.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles