Meghan Markle NOT Supposed to Be Prince Harry's Wife, Ex-GF Chelsy Davis WAS!

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged, people are hooked to their fairytale-like love story. With the recent turn out of events, the couple has been tagged as #RelationshipGoals as they are willing to face the odds together in the name of love.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced the biggest challenge yet in their relationship. That is to take the backlash from the people after dropping their bombshell announcement to step down as senior members of the royal family and made it clear that they want to lead an independent life.

While some royal experts see this as Prince Harry's ultimate gesture of love of Meghan, throwback reports show that the 35-year-old Prince has made a similar declaration of love to his former girlfriend back in the days.

Prince Harry's Promise to Chelsy Davy

A Daily Mail report in 2010 proved that Prince Harry is willing to do anything in the name of love. Royal author Katie Nicholl revealed that Prince Harry promised to commit to his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy at the peak of their relationship.

"Chelsy and Harry are very serious and in love," a friend told Nicholl.

"She has started wearing the blue topaz ring he gave her for one of her birthdays, which is very special to her," the royal expert added.

But one of Chelsy's close friends said that the grand romantic gesture doesn't mean that they are walking downs the aisle anytime.

"She's not ready to get engaged right now, Chelsy's not that sort of girl," the insider said.

It turns out that Chelsy still wants to travel the world and have some fun like a normal young lady would do - something that she could not enjoy when she decided to marry a prince from the royal family.

"But she and Harry have pledged their commitment to one another, and they have both said this is it, they want to be together," the insider added.

Although Harry and Chelsy had a brief split in the middle of their relationship and dated other people during the breakup, their love was stronger as they eventually got back together in the summer of 2010.

Chelsy's Turning Point

Just when everybody thought that Chelsy would be the next Princess Diana, the young lady already felt the pressure of having a public life during the early stage, her relationship with Harry.

The attention from the press and the pressure to become a perfect fit changed her mind and eventually called it quits with the Prince.

"It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope," Chelsy said in an interview with The Times in 2016.

Reports show that Chelsy's attendance to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding became her turning point as she witnessed how the Duchess sacrificed just to marry into the royal family.

Despite breaking things off, Harry and Chelsy managed to stay friends, and she was even present during Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018.

