Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued by Fashion Brand for $2.25 Million Because of THIS!

Tekashi 6ix9ine isn't looking good right now.

Ahead of his official release date scheduled for August 2, the rapper is once again finding himself in more legal trouble as popular retail store Fashion Nova is suing him for not being able to fulfill his contractual duties.

Before the "Stoopid" hitmaker found himself in police custody over his dealings with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, he had signed an agreement with Fashion Nova to promote their clothes.

By using his fame and massive social media following, Tekashi would post about the clothing brand and drop them into his music as he was appropriate.

Then the rapper was later arrested, and everything turned on its head.

To make matters worse, Tekashi received a $225,000 advance payment in October 2018.

According to the document obtained by TMZ, Fashion Nova claimed that two weeks after he got the wire, he was locked up making him unable to perform his duties for their retail store.

Even the company said that the rapper's testimony during the trial totally wrecked his ability to be a good brand ambassador for them.

Fashion Nova reportedly claim that he and his people concealed the entire criminal prosecution from them.

They said they had no idea that Tekashi 6ix9ine was a criminal and that the company wasn't pleased that the artist they selected to represent their company was facing multiple charges.

And even though he promised to return the advanced payment given to him two years ago, Tekashi never did.

Now, Fashion Nova is suing Tekashi 6ix9ine for $2.25 million.

The Real Reason He's Already in Prison

In December 2019, Tekashi 6ix9nine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to racketeering, illegal firearms, armed robbery and drug posession in New York.

The 23-year-old initially denied the charges but entered a plea bargain, giving evidence against other gang members to get a reduced sentence.

The 13 months he has already spent in jail will be included.

He was initially facing a 47-year and a maximum of life in prison, but entered the plea bargain means he could be released in 2020.

Tekashi's testimony, which two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods were found guilty on multiple charges.

He was a key witness for the prosecution, providing three days of fiery testimony, during which he not only spoke at length about the two suspects, the illicit doings they participated in and the night he was abducted but also the general happenings on the gang.

Tekashi even went so far as to accuse other celebrities and musicians of being part of the gang, such as singer-rapper Cardi B and Jim Jones.

While the rapper was the star witness, the prosecution also got an assist from a former gang member and witness that once sold millions of dollars' worth of drugs.

The rise of Tekashi 6ix9ine as a rapper was inextricably tied to the gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a link solidified through his former manager, Kifano Jordan, also known as Shotti.

It was reportedly Shotti who brought together the crowd of men wearing red in the rapper 2017 viral breakout song, "Gummo."

While Tekashi initially pleaded not guilty to all charges, he changed his plea last January. His sentence was also reduced to a maximum of two years in prison for testifying against the two members.

