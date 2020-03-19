PROOF! Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Just Confirmed They Are Dating With THIS!

People may not catch Ben Affleck and his rumored girlfriend Ana de Armas in the near future because of social distancing, but the two have found a new way to flaunt what they have.

The "Deep Water" co-stars may have, in fact, confirmed their relationship and it is all over Instagram.

Instagram Boyfriend

While neither Affleck nor de Armas posted anything concrete to confirm their relationship, like a sweet selfie together, their followers spotted a comment left by Affleck in de Armas' most recent post. It turned out that the "Argo" actor was the one who took the photos and so he commented to ask de Armas to give some photo credit.

A few days ago, the two were seen vacationing together in Costa Rica. Apparently, while they were strolling down the beach, Affleck took photos of the "Knives Out" star. Paparazzi photos of their beach date came out and their fans gushed at how cute the couple looked.

De Armas, not long after, posted a carousel of their own shots on her Instagram account. She did not write much in the caption, just an orange heart emoji, but it did tell people a lot.

Most of the comments are from their fans calling out the fact that Ben was the person behind the camera who took the photos. It was not confirmed until the actor himself left a comment.

"Photo credit pls," Affleck joked. It came with a laughing emoji.

Are The Dating Rumors True?

Except for the first profile photo, the others in the photoset were not as Instagramable as critics say.

However, posting them only meant that she liked what she saw and that was all that mattered. And if the "Gone Girl" actor is asking for photo credits, then it definitely confirms they like each other so much.

Is Affleck the new Instagram boyfriend? A few weeks back, rumors about the two circulated when a paparazzi spotted them shopping at a local store in Cuba. The new couple was walking side by side while spending time at the hometown of Ana.

"They were beaming with happiness. I saw Ana grab Ben's arm as they walked out together," a source told Page Six. The source added that the two looked really happy together. "She's absolutely stunning."

The source remarked, "I totally think they are dating!"

While the two may not be commenting on their rumored relationship just yet, their comments and posts on social media say a lot. In this day and age when everything seems to happen in social media, a comment left on an Instagram post is basically the same as making a confirmation of it in real life.

What could be next for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas? If they do decide to bring their relationship a notch higher, then their fans will have to prepare for the two might have a live stream together -- like how other celebrity couples do it.

Who knows, Affleck and de Armas might help ease the struggle of a home quarantine by keeping their fans entertained. They might even TikTok. In this period of self-isolation and quarantine, anything that is entertaining can help. It will definitely be good for the fans and humanity as a whole.

