Official! Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Are Dating -- Jennifer Garner Ok With It

Ben Affleck is finally getting another chance at love. After all, he and Ana de Armas are officially dating.

A source close to the actor confirmed the rumors to Us Weekly. What is even better is that Jennifer Garner approves of his new romance.

Happily In Love

"Ben and Ana are officially dating and they are happy to be together," the source told Ud Weekly exclusively.

The 47-year old actor is currently in Costa Rica with his new girlfriend Ana. Luckily, the new couple has found an avid supporter of their budding relationship in Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer.

"Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She respects him and considers him a good friend." the source said. More than that, Jen believes that Ben is a good father to their children. Since their split in 2015, the two have been getting the hang of co-parenting their children. They have become pros at it too.

"She is happy with her own life and supportive of him. She is happy for him and his current relationship," the source added.

How It All Began

The "Deep Water" co-stars were spotted earlier this month shopping at a local store in Cuba. It sparked rumors that the two were dating when they were seen hanging out together in Ana's native hometown. An onlooker confirmed that the two were out and about with just their driver.

"Ben happily took photos with the fans. In fact, he was in such a happy mood that he made funny faces in selfies with the fans," the onlooker said.

A day later, the couple took their love to Costa Rica. According to an eye witness, the two were "making out" while waiting in the security line at the airport. The "Knives Out" actress, 31, and the "Way Back" actor continue to spend quality time together.

They were also spotted getting cozy by the beach on Tuesday.

Affleck Ready for Love

In his previous interview with Good Morning America, Affleck opened up about his aspirations for himself in the field of romance.

"I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful, one that I could be committed," the actor shared.

Ben also spoke about where he sees himself five years from now, his career plans, and how he is with his kids.

"Ben Affleck will be sober and happy. He sees his kids regularly, has made three or four movies he truly finds interesting. He also wants to direct two movies that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, and committed relationship."

The Oscar-winning actor made it to the headlines last month when he kept talking about his relationship with Garner. He called their divorce the biggest regret of his life. While the fans of the couple were given hope that the two might get back together, Jen's boyfriend was not too happy about Ben's interviews.

John Miller felt uncomfortable with what Ben was saying, a source revealed.

Perhaps now that the romance between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is confirmed, John Miller can continue being happily in love and confident with Jennifer Garner. Everyone around them only wishes the best for both couples.

