Kylie Jenner Can Help The World Fight Coronavirus, Expert Claims

It is believed that one of the things Kylie Jenner is more than capable of accomplishing is to tell her 166 million Instagram followers to stay inside to halt the rapid spread of the coronavirus, of which there are more than 200,000 cases reported worldwide.

On March 19, Surgeon General of the United States Jerome Adams, MD, spoke to "Good Morning America" and said that he hopes influencers such as Jenner will do their part to spread the word about social distancing and how to act responsibly during this stressful time.

"What I really think we need to do is get our influencers. We need to get Kylie Jenner, we need to get our social-media influencers out there in helping folks understand that, 'Look. This is serious. This is absolutely serious,'" Dr. Adams said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, the role of millennials has come under increasing scrutiny. Millennials are still going on spring break and taking advantage of flights that are cheaper due to the coronavirus.

Dr. Adams hopes that these people will listen and realize that they are also in danger, saying "Young people may be at higher risk than we previously thought."

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20% of the people that have been hospitalized by the coronavirus were between the ages of 20 and 44 and as per Deborah Birx of the White House, she pointed to the demographic that the millennials are less likely to follow social distancing and quarantine guidelines.

"There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about some young people getting seriously ill, and very seriously ill, in the ICU."

Kylie Jenner Listened To The Expert

With her beauty empire and highly publicized life, Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed members of the Kar-Jenner clan.

Hours after Dr. Adams' interview on "Good Morning America," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to the social media platform to respond, saying that the Surgeon General encouraged her to post more frequently to help spread the word of how serious the novel coronavirus us -- especially for younger people.

In her Instagram Stories, Kylie told her followers, "I know I've already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine."

She mentioned she was already on her ninth day and pleaded for her followers to stay inside.

The youngest self-made billionaire also explained that many people with the coronavirus can be asymptomatic, and mentioned the danger of how younger people can infect older people.

"If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people," the beauty mogul said.

Jenner touched on the subject that there is currently no cure for the COVID-19, so the only way to stop spreading the virus is to slow it down by staying indoors.

The makeup mogul even suggested activities to keep people entertained. She shared how she is occupied with puzzles, reading, cooking, and binge-watching TV shows.

On another positive note, Kylie revealed how her pregnancy prepared her for the coronavirus. She experienced self-isolation and stayed away from the spotlight to hide her pregnancy from the world in 2017.

