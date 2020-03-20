Brothers No More: Prince Harry, Prince William Filled 'With Anger And Resentment'

And the royal family drama continues.

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are counting down the days until they officially step down as senior members of the royal family, rumor has it that the relationship of Harry to his brother Prince William is now beyond repairable.

Despite Prince William and Kate Middleton's alleged effort to save Harry and Meghan from embarrassment during the Commonwealth Day Service last week, a source revealed that the sons of Diana have still an ongoing tension between them.

According to an insider, Harry and William may look cool brothers on the outside, but they are still both full of anger and resentment against each other.

"Publicly, they've stopped short of trash-talking each other," the source told Us Weekly. "But behind closed doors, they're both filled with anger and resentment."

The rift between Prince Charles' sons grew much stronger when the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge "felt blindsided" when the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex and his wife dropped the bombshell announcement of stepping down as senior royals.

"Harry knows William's mad at him for uprooting and leaving him to pick up the pieces. But the way Harry sees it, Meghan's happiness is way more important ... Harry's fed up with being judged or expected to act a certain way," the insider explained

Out of William's Shadow

One of the reasons why Meghan and Harry decided to give up their role as senior royals and lead an independent life is to give their 10-month-old son Archie the "most normal childhood possible."

In their official statement, the Sussexes said that they would balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America so they can still raise Archie with an "appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born."

Harry knows very well the impact of growing into the spotlight as he was also born into it, so he just wanted to protect his son from the negativity and tension of being a part of the royal family.

As a child, Harry was always portrayed by the media as the "naughty little brother," while William would often downplay his achievements.

"There's always been a part of Harry that felt like he was living in his brother's shadow," a different source said.

"He doesn't envy the responsibility that comes with being the future king of England, but William's the 'golden boy,' and Harry feels like he has a lot to live up to."

Royal Rift History

According to reports, the royal brothers' feud could be traced back in November 2018. It was when royal reporter Katie Nicholl said that a source told her that the falling out started when Harry opened up to William about not doing enough to welcome the former "Suits" actress to the royal family.

The following month, William was caught on camera ignoring Meghan during the royal family's Christmas walk in Sandringham. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Duchess was trying to make a conversation with William, but the latter ignored her and adjusted his scarf.

