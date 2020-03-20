'Megxit' Regret: Meghan Markle A Big Loss to UK After All

For all that has happened in the last few months or even years, experts claimed that the UK would miss Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, after all.

Will there be a pang of regret that "Megxit" happened? Yes, there apparently will be.

According to Royal Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the ultimate exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be a huge loss for the country. It is ironic, considering the harsh treatment Markle experienced in their hands -- from the tabloids to the polls, or social media comments. Racism has been repeatedly said to be something Markle experienced.

However, the commentator is sure of it. As Megxit approaches, sadness can be increasingly felt.

"Harry and Meghan have an intense dislike of the press but they should also remember the joy with which their engagement and then their marriage was greeted by both the people and the press in Britain and also around the Commonwealth," the royal expert added.

There are some qualities of Meghan that make her such a huge asset to the royal family, the expert said. First and foremost, Markle made history by being the first-ever biracial member of the monarchy. With this alone, she has transformed The Fimr and the U.L.

With her race and identity, Meghan made the monarchy much more accessible to the wider Commonwealth. Now, her departure may have some implications.

The expert claimed that Markle has quite a reach towards the unreached in the past -- the people of color, the divorced and women in general, and the youth. "Meghan, a biracial American divorce was a charitable activist who championed women's empowerment and equality and potentially had enormous appeal to the young," Fitzwilliams explained.

These communities are big in number. In the Commonwealth at present, 60 percent is made up of the population 30 years and under. The majority are also people of color or biracial. With Markle being part of the royal family, the palace is perceived as more representative of the diverse British population.

She is not a role model just because of her race or identity, though. Markle truly has talents of reaching these people with her articulacy and activism. Fitzwilliams claimed that Markle has a way of speaking, which is quite effective. This is evident in the speech she made on women rights at the UN Women Conference.

Her activist works are also proof. She fought sexism as early as 11 years of age! She is also a big fashion icon, especially since she is very familiar with it and knows how to look best in red carpet events.

Megxit is not an easy decision for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In fact, it is heartbreaking for them. They decided to do it because they felt they no longer had a choice.

Making the decision may also be the only way towards achieving the unscrutinized lives they long to live, but it does not mean they did it without heavy hearts. They also suffered considerable losses since they lost some really big royal titles and favors as a result of the decision to go away.

Fitzwilliams is now saying the country has lost big, too.

