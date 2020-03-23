Brave Rita: This Is How Tom Hanks' Wife Fights Crazy Coronavirus Pains

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson found another way to tell people that they are doing okay after being tested positive with coronavirus. And she even recorded it!

Last weekend, Rita showed that she is indeed doing well after she posted a video of her on her official Instagram account.

Nearly two weeks ago, the "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" actor announced in a statement that both he and his wife contracted the virus in Australia. Since then, they never failed to update their fans about how they are currently doing.

This time, the 63-year-old actress can be seen holding the sci-fi novel "Ender's Game" by Orson Scott Card before she suddenly rapped the 1992 hip hop hit song "Hip Hop Hooray" by the Naughty by Nature.

"Quarantine Stir Crazy," she captioned the video. "See it to believe it."

In the same video, the "Sleepless in Seattle" singer started by uttering, "Hey ho, hey ho" before rapping the next lines. She even managed to sing the whole four-minute track while showing some dance moves from her bed.

Celebrities, Fans Praised Her For Positive Attitude!

Upon seeing her way to spread positivity even after getting infected by the coronavirus, Rita's Instagram followers commended her by leaving comments on the video.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kris Jenner wrote, "OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!"

"Just when I thought my heart couldn't love you more!!!! OMG!!! AMAZING!!! Hahahaha! So glad to see you are A+," Kristofer Buckle, a makeup artist, said.

Aside from praises, her fans also sent her well-wishes and prayers for her and Tom's fast recoveries.

Doing Better Now!

Previously, Daily Mail reported that Tom's sibling, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, revealed that the actor is "not great but still okay." But after a few days, their fans finally heard some good news!

On Twitter, the 63-year-old "Cast Away" actor finally released another update and revealed that he and his wife are feeling better after overcoming symptoms like tiredness, chills, body aches, and slight fevers.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he started. "Sheltering in a place like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?"

Tom went on and urged everyone to help each other as much as possible since this pandemic "shall pass."

In addition, even his Elvis' biopic got an update.

On March 20, Director Baz Luhrmann released an update regarding his Elvis Presley biopic following Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis.

In a recent social media post on Twitter, the director said that "now is obviously not the time to be filming," thus, he halted the show. However, he reiterated that they will resume making the movie as soon as it is finally safe to do so.

"All going well, we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we left off as soon as the time is right," Luhrmann went on.

