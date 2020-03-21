[UPDATE] Tom Hanks In Serious Danger Due To Coronavirus -- Here's Why

Tom Hanks might be doing okay now after catching novel coronavirus, but he is still at higher risk of further complications because of this!

Earlier this month, Hanks confirmed in a statement on Twitter that both he and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for the virus in Australia while on location for a movie.

Since then, Hanks never failed to update their current health status on his Instagram page.

However, his sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton recently confirmed that the actor is "not great but still okay.

Now, according to reports, Hanks' condition might have been affected by his Type 2 diabetes.

Seven years ago, the "Da Vinci Code" actor opened up to late-night host David Letterman about his diagnosis.

"I went to the doctor, and he said, 'You know those high-blood-sugar numbers you've been dealing with since you were 36? Well, you've graduated. You've got Type 2 diabetes, young man,'" Hanks revealed.

He went on and said that his doctor advised him to weigh as much as he used to when he was still in high school in order for him to be healthy and prevent Type 2 diabetes from hitting his system.

However, since he could not do that anymore, he ended up catching the disease.

In addition, his drastic weight fluctuations for his on-screen roles possibly contributed to the result. And years after, it could make his health status even more miserable after testing positive for coronavirus.

Why Death Rate of Patients Like Hanks is Higher

According to Health.com, patients who suffer from diabetes -- like the 63-year-old "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" actor -- maybe at a higher risk of getting complications from the novel coronavirus.

This is mainly because some viruses tend to prosper their numbers on higher blood glucose levels. In addition, diabetes sufferers are already considered as immunocompromised patients due to their weaker immune systems.

Though Hanks and Wilson seem to be doing well while they put themselves in self-quarantine, it does not remove the fact that his Type 2 diabetes could have potentially strengthened the COVID-19 in his system.

What The Experts Said

Per the American Diabetes Association, diabetes patients can suffer from viral infections that can cause inflammation and internal swelling.

The association's website stated that diabetes patients with viruses sometimes catch diabetic ketoacidosis (common for those with Type 1 diabetes). This makes it harder for a patient's body to regulate its own fluid intake and electrolyte levels. If it continues, it can lead to sepsis and septic shock in severe cases.

The data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also stated that among the tens of thousands of cases in China, those coronavirus patients with diabetes fell even more sick, and it even led to more complications and more deaths compared to healthy people.

They added that currently, the death rate for diabetic patients with the virus in China is 7 percent.

Because of these facts, Hanks should take necessary steps to prevent the virus from getting into his system once again.

