Idris Elba’s Wife Positive For Coronavirus -- Has No Regrets?

Just a week after British actor Idris Elba was diagnosed with coronavirus, his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba was also tested positive for the infectious disease.

The model and actress revealed the development to Oprah Winfrey via Facetime during her "Oprah Talks COVID-19." Now, the husband and wife are both quarantined together.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba "Not Surprised

Mrs. Elba pointed out that she was not surprised about the result and claimed that she felt "the instinct of a wife" to take care of him and to be by his side.

Both Idris and her wife were asymptomatic, showing no signs of symptoms.

They also assured the fans that they are both feeling okay and "haven't witnessed any major symptoms."

"I don't feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we'll keep everyone updated," the 29-year-old model explained.

Since the couple is undergoing quarantine, they took this as an opportunity to spend quality time together while "staying creative" and playing video games, chess and learning new instruments.

During their discussion with Oprah, the "Bastille Day" star mentioned that behind the health crisis and pandemic that is sweeping across the countries, there is still a silver lining.

It taught the people how to be united and stay as one despite different races and nations.

"One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race. Our world has been taking a kicking. We have damaged our world and it's no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race," Idris said.

Idris Elba Positive

Last March 17, the 47-year-old actor announced during his Twitter Live Video that he was tested for COVID-19.

While some fans are sending him support and well wishes, others are criticizing his wife for staying in the same residence and avoiding self-isolation despite the risk of contracting the virus.

The Golden Globe winner explained that they both made a "calculated risk" and are prepared for the worst.

Following this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged the public to strictly follow self-quarantine or to self-monitor to contain the spread of the virus.

If tested positive, the patient must undergo the recommended 14 days of quarantine if they or someone in their household either contracts the virus or is determined to have come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Idris Infected By Justin Trudeau's Wife?

On the other hand, although the actor is careful not to namedrop any person, he mentioned that he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive.

This dates back to March 4 when the actor was photographed together with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Later on, she was tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to London.

