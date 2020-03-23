LOOK! Taylor Swift Lowkey Addresses The Truth About Kim, Kayne Feud

It was a quiet Friday night. While everybody was practicing home quarantine and glued on their phone, Netflix, and TikTok screens, people almost fell on their seat when a leaked full-length conversation of Taylor Swift and Kanye West suddenly blew up on the internet.

In case you missed it, on Friday night, the infamous phone conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift once again resurfaced the internet, but this time, it was a complete version.

It could be recalled that in 2016, Taylor and Kanye's feud reignited after the 42-year-old rapper dragged the pop star's name in his latest single called "Famous." Taylor Swift's name was used in the song lyrics, which says: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**ch famous."

Naturally, the 30-year-old singer got mad that Kanye called her a b**ch and said that she did not consent the rapper to call her such names.

However, Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, clapped back at Taylor by releasing a clip showing a phone conversation recording where it could be heard that Taylor totally agreed that it was a cool song.

Taylor received a backlash after Kim dropped the recorded conversation. She was harassed, bullied, and even called a snake by online trolls.

Four Years Later

Four years after everybody thought that Taylor was a liar, the truth finally comes to light, and it shows that the "Lover" hitmaker is the one telling the truth, after all.

In the recently leaked extended footage, Taylor could be heard openly speaking up her opinion about the song and Kanye using her name on the first line.

"I mean, you gotta tell a story the way it happened to you and the way that you experienced it - you didn't know who I was at that point. It doesn't matter if I pulled 7 million records off before you did that [at the VMAs] - which is what happened," Taylor could be heard saying.

The leaked video also proves that Taylor did not give Kanye the green light on calling her a b**ch, which the singer is fighting for all these years.

Tay-Tay Leaked-Video Nod

Since the extended version of the video went viral on social media over the weekend, Tay-Tay has yet to release an official statement on this latest development on her long-standing KimYe feud.

But it looks like the singer is using her so-called "safe space" in addressing this new development by doing some liking-spree on several Tumblr posts about redeeming herself on the issue.

"And that is how you let Karma take care of itself," a Tumblr user wrote alongside a GIF of Taylor walking out in her pink puffer jacket, which was taken from the music video of her song "You Need To Calm Down."

Tay-Tay also liked a screenshot photo of an article from BuzzFeed, which title states that everyone now owes her an apology.

Taylor also hit the heart button in the post that shows a baby sleeping soundly, with a caption: "How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it."

