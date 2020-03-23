Ellen Degeneres Exposed During Coronavirus Lockdown: Host is Mean and Fake, Ex-Staff Says

For almost two decades, Ellen Degeneres became a household name after her show debuted in 2003 and has been dancing her way as one of America's most beloved TV hosts over the years.

However, the Emmy Award winner was put in the hot seat after a former staff exposed her through Twitter.

Ellen Degeneres Called "One of the Meanest People Alive"

This came after comedian Kevin T. Porter labeled the host as "one of the meanest people alive."

He also asked the netizens to come forward and share their "most insane stories [they've] heard" about the renowned host in an effort to fundraise for the Los Angeles Food Bank.

"Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about! She's also notoriously one of the meanest people alive," he added.

"Respond to this with the most insane stories you've heard about Ellen being mean & I'll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank," the comedian posted in his Twitter account.

In just minutes, the post went viral and as of this writing, it gained almost 600,000 retweets and has gotten 300 stories and has earned $600 donations.

"Well, this got out of hand! It's now hard to tell which stories are real or not, so I've rounded up to 300 and donated $600!" Porter mentioned.

Ellen and her Diva Attitude

Interestingly, one user shared that former head writer for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Karen Kilgariff was "fired" because she "wouldn't cross the picket line" during a writer's strike.

"When Karen wouldn't cross the picket line she was fired and Ellen never spoke to her again," @elpez3 replied to Porter's viral post.

Kilgariff was said to be the show's head writer for five years.

Another experience was from TV writer Benjamin Siemon who posted a series of Tweets regarding Degeneres' diva attitude.

He claims that one requirement of the talk show host to her staff is to "chew a piece of gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her" because apparently the Degeneres has a "sensitive nose'' and if the 61-year-old host thinks that you smell, you will be sent home to show.

Siemon also added: "A new staff member was told every day she picks someone different to really hate. It's not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she'll be mean to someone else the next day. They didn't believe it but it ended up being entirely true."

Lastly, the writer also revealed that her staff needs to cheer her up if the host feels a little down.

"When she's in bad mood staff members were highly encouraged by upper management to go into her office and do bits to cheer her up."

A bunch of Ellen Degeneres' horror stories was posted and even called the host "Queen of Social Distancing" even pre-coronavirus days after someone revealed that staff members were not allowed to be in the same room as hers.

The Louisiana-born comedian has yet to respond to the negative claims.

