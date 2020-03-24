Royal Battle: Prince William, Kate Middleton Beat Sussexes With THIS!

The strong and empowered women of the royal family delighted the royal fans by uploading a back-to-back Mother's Day greetings on their respective Instagram accounts.

On Sunday, both the Cambridges and Sussexes celebrated mothers all over the world by uploading photos and greeting them on their Instagram accounts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to post a plain royal blue background with different terms people use to call their mothers, such as "Mummy, Mom, Mom, Mama, Granny, and Nan."

In the photo's caption, the Sussexes wrote: "No matter what you call your mum, this Mother's Day in the UK, we honor the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you," with a red heart emoji.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge choose to upload a series of photos featuring three mothers in their lives.

The first photo is a candid shot of Kate Middleton and Prince William giving piggyback rides to six-year-old Prince George and four-year-old Princess Charlotte. The candid photo shows the Cambridges all smile while enjoying their playtime.

The second photo shows Diana, Princess of Wales, together with young Harry and William in their matching blue button-downs.

The third photo features Carole Middleton, holding a sleeping baby Catherine and for the last picture, Kate and William shared a glimpse of a Mother's Day card crafted and given to Kate by their eldest son, George.

"To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart - we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother's Day," the Cambridges wrote along with a flower emoji.

The Instagram Battle

While both Instagram posts were done in good faith to send genuine greetings to mothers all over the world, it is obvious that they opted for a different approach.

However, it looks like social media users are more in favor of the Cambridges Mother's Day greeting entry as it got nearly double the number of likes than the Sussexes' version of greeting.

As of writing, Kate and William's post gained 1.1 million likes, while Harry and Meghan's only got 655,000 likes.

The followers of Kensington Royals applauded the couple for choosing heartwarming photos and took the opportunity to honor their respective moms.

"Beautiful tributes to 3 amazing ladies," one Instagram user commented.

While others could not help but express how amazed they are with Prince George's artwork.

"The best gift are those made by our children's own hands," one follower wrote.

"You are very talented, Prince George," another one added.

Meanwhile, on the Sussexes Instagram page, people are slamming the 38-year-old Meghan for celebrating the United Kingdom's Mother's Day when she is not even in the UK and already quit her role as senior royal.

"You don't live in the UK anymore, stop celebrating our holidays," one user commented.

In May 2019, Meghan also celebrated her first American Mother's Day by posting a snap of Baby Archie's feet with a backdrop of the gardens in their Frogmore Cottage home.

