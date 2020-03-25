Unimaginable? Meghan Markle Receives This Unusual Job Offer As Megxit Nears

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines after they dropped a bombshell announcement saying that they will be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

A few weeks after the announcement, which they published on the Sussexes' official Instagram page, the Buckingham Palace also released a statement saying that Queen Elizabeth II is supporting their decision to lead a private and independent life.

Last week, the 38-year-old Meghan and 35-year-old Harry went back to the United Kingdom to wrap up their last and final royal engagements before officially retiring as senior royals on March 31st.

Since it is very rare for a member of the royal family to quit as working royals, with Meghan and Harry's so-called "Megxit," people were left wondering how they will support their newfound independent life and provide the needs of their now 10-month-old baby boy, Archie.

Meghan's Post-Royal Hustle

Aside from the left and right backlash received by Meghan and Harry due to "Megxit," rumors has it that the Duchess is already doing her post-royal hustle and aiming to revive her acting career to fund their life in Canada.

According to The Times, the former "Suits" actress already signed a voiceover deal with Disney, but her talent fee will go straight to Elephants Without Borders foundation.

Meghan is also reportedly looking into landing a superhero role in a blockbuster movie for her return in Hollywood. According to reports, Meghan's former agent Nick Collins is actively looking for a movie project that could relaunch the Duchess's acting career.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke also said that there is an office in their animation studios building waiting for Meghan and Harry in case they want to venture into television production.

For sure, there are also tons of endorsement offers for the couple now that they are free to promote any brand.

Meghan's Latest Job Offer

Just recently, the Duchess received an extremely unusual job offer to do a voiceover job for the famous animation show, "The Simpsons."

In an interview with U.K. magazine "Radio Times," Simpsons producer Al Jean said that the royal couple is very much welcome to be a guest on the show.

'We've talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants to do voiceover work," Jean said. "So if they're reading this, give us a call."

According to reports, the offer is not only exclusive for Meghan as '"The Simpsons" wanted to have her and Harry to voice their own characters, which may have a special appearance on the show.

The classic cartoon show is currently available to stream on Disney+, whose former CEO is Bob Iger. This Disney big boss earlier received a shameless job pitch from Prince Harry while attending the red-carpet premiere of the movie "Lion King."

In the video that went viral on social media, Harry could be heard telling Iger that his wife can also do voiceover jobs and that Meghan is very interested in doing new things like working as a voiceover actor.

