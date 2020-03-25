The Heartbreaking Reason Kourtney Kardashian Hides Romance On KUWTK -- REVEALED

People may always see them have sister catfights on the hit series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," but Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie stick together like glue when it comes to family matters.

They may be starring in the longest-running family-based reality TV, but the Kardashian-Jenner crew is known to be some of the most private people in the entertainment industry.

Just recently, the 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian made a major revelation on why she no longer share the romantic side of her life on the show and explained why she will never share that private matter on the series ever again.

In an interview with E! News' "In The Room," Kourtney said that she is done letting the public get a glimpse of her love life as it already took a toll on her past relationships, particularly with her romance with Scott Disick.

Speaking to the show's host, Jason Kennedy, the eldest among the Kardashian sisters opened up her experience of putting her love life in the spotlight.

"The only thing I really don't share is my relationships," Kourtney said.

"Scott and I, for ten years being together, our whole relationship was on the show, and I felt like the toll that it took on us-you know, there were other things too, obviously-I felt like it was hard on our relationship."

Kourtney dated the 36-year-old Scott for about 10 years before calling it quits in July 2015. During their relationship, they share three kids, namely 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 5-year-old Reign.

The mother-of-three explained that her experience of being an open book to the public about her relationship made her decide not to share any love life details on their show ever again.

Strong Independent Woman

After revealing the reason why she will never share her man on the show again, Kourtney said that she is happy and contented being single at the moment.

Kourtney said that while she is not closing her doors to a romantic relationship that may lead to a much serious commitment, she does not feel like she is missing out a part of her life.

"I feel like I'm really content, but I think if it was the right situation, I think it's something that I would want. But, I don't feel like it's missing," Kourtney explained.

After breaking up with the father of her children, the eldest Kardashian was romantically linked to 26-year-old Younes Bendjima. They had an on-and-off relationship starting in 2016 before eventually falling apart in 2018. Sometime in 2019, Kourtney and Younes were spotted getting cozy again, but it looks like the OG Kardashian is not yet ready to be in a relationship.

During the same interview, Kourtney said that she has now shifted her focus on being a working mother for her children.

"I feel like I finally got into the place where I can balance being a mom and working," Kourtney said.

