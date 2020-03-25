Kevin Hart's Wife Makes Major Announcement Despite COVID-19 Disaster

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish-Hart has something special to celebrate.

The couple is expecting baby number two.

Eniko took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news, posting a sultry picture that showed off her growing baby bump.

She captioned the photo, "In the midst of all this, we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful." She finished off the post with the hashtag glowing and growing.

Eniko and Kevin are already parents to their 2-year-old son Kenzo, while they share 15-year-old Heaven, 12-year-old Hendrix from Kevin's former wife, Torrei.

Torrei and Kevin were married in 2003 and decided to divorce in 2011.

Kevin's Life

In Kevin Hart's Netflix special "Kevin Hart: Don't F-K This Up," the series will have a look at Kevin's day-to-day life behind the scenes, as he deals with a lot of things -- including the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and growing career.

On the six-part documentary, Eniko revealed how her relationship with the comedian survived after his infidelity in 2017 when she was pregnant with Kenzo.

"I wasn't ready at the time to give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot," Eniko shared.

"It was a lot of me, but we've been through it. He's a better man now because of it, so I'm happy that it happened."

Last year, Hart was also forced to step down from his role as host of the 2019 Academy Awards after his homophobic tweets from the past have surfaced.

After that, he was also involved in a fatal car crash accident in California, but luckily, he was able to recover from that.

Hart-to-Hart Talk

Now, as he prepares to be a father, Kevin Hart is staying home to self-quarantine.

Just like many of us, Kevin has a lot of funny complaints about quarantine. He is keeping busy while at home and even touched base with Ellen DeGeneres to talk about quarantine during the time of the coronavirus.

Despite not having regular shows because of the pandemic, the talk show hosts keep up with their online presence.

Recently, DeGeneres called her pal Kevin, recording him as he went through his funny complaints about what's happening.

"I'm sitting here living the dream," Hart told Ellen. "I haven't watched the TV. I want to watch it because my son rules the household now."

According to him, he has been staying in the middle of the living room and "doing nothing."

Kevin also revealed that he has been performing stand-up comedy for his entire family, and unfortunately, nobody is laughing.

DeGeneres also complimented his hair, which is getting grayer than usual.

"You know why I'm going grey? Because my barber's not working," Hart responded.

Since his car accident last year, the actor has been spending a lot of time with his family and has even changed some of his habits.

Because he was addicted to work, previously named as the "hardest working person in show business," Hart now has "Taco Tuesdays" with his family and even has time to walk their dog.

"I got a chance to think about what matters, and that's not fame. It's not money," he previously told Men's Health while recovering in the hospital.

